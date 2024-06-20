PHOTOS: 19 times Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman left us parched with both his fierce fits AND physique

Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman definitely knows how to serve a look.

Over the years, the out actor, model and TV personality has been wowing us with his impressive talents on shows like American Horror Story, Stargate Universe, UnREAL, Doogie Kameāloha, M.D., and his various stints judging lip syncs across the RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise.

Shantay you stay, JBC!

But we’d also be remiss if we didn’t point out how much the 39-year-old’s has had us feeling all kinds of things by his sartorial slays and sizzling thirst traps.

The man looks fantastic in and out of clothes!

JBC has been striking poses since getting signed to a modeling contract at the age of 15 and it definitely shows.

Since today is the official start of summer, why not enjoy the longest day of the year by checking out how Bowyer-Chapman brings the heat whether fully dressed or scantily clad…