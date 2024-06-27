PHOTOS: 19 times Tom Daley rocked a speedo & left everyone soaking wet

Tom Daley knows how to soar in a Speedo.

The 30-year-old British diver has won four Olympic medals and is preparing to possibly take home more heading into his 5th appearance at the Summer Games in Paris next month.

While wearing a tiny swimsuit isn’t a choice for Daley, he’s never been shy about flaunting his God-given talents in the spandex uniform.

Since the 2024 Summer Olympics don’t start until July 26th, let these shots of Daley displaying his amazing, erm, athleticism in his natural habitat hold you over…