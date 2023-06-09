PHOTOS: 23 images of husbands Jonathan Bennett & Jaymes Vaughan being adorably cute together

One of our favorite gay couples are husbands Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan. Both are vocal advocates for LGBTQ+ rights, and they know the importance of representation. They never shy away from sharing snaps of their life together on social media.

Not only do they both have careers in front of the camera, but they also run their own gay-oriented travel business, OUTbound. It helps to create cruise itineraries for clients in conjunction with local LGBTQ+ tour operators all over the world.

Bennett shot to attention in the 2004 movie Mean Girls. He’s since appeared in a slew of other movies, and presented TV shows such as Cake Wars. He recently starred in The Holiday Sitter, the first Hallmark holiday movie centered on a gay couple.

Bennett met Vaughan in 2016. Bennet was filming a segment for Celebrity Page to promote the Food Network reality show, Halloween Wars. Vaughan interviewed him and sparks flew between the men.

“I walked into The Grove [outdoor mall in Los Angeles] to do an interview with the guy from Celebrity Page,” Bennett told The Knot in 2021. “I had never heard of him before, but when I saw him setting up to do the interview, I thought he was the most beautiful man I’d ever seen.”

The couple wed last March in Mexico.

Speaking exclusively to Queerty earlier this year, they stressed the importance of good communication to help keep things running smoothly in their relationship.

“Something that has worked for us is saying the story in your head,” said Bennett. “So for example, I’ll walk into a room, and I’ll be like, ‘Babe!’” he added, before mimicking chattering excitedly. “And he’ll be on his phone and he’ll be like [mimics looking at his phone] ‘cool’. And I’m like, ‘Er, OK, bye.’

“Then I leave and I’m like, ‘OK, he’s mad at me. Why’s he mad at me? What’s wrong? What did I do?’ And I start racking my brain. And then I find something, and it’s not even true: ‘Oh, it must be that.’

“When something like that happens, I walk up to him and say, ‘The story in my head is that you’re mad at me because when I came in, you blew me off when I said something and I was all excited.’ And he’s like, ‘No, I was literally doing my passport visa application and if I close out of this window I’m going to lose the hour I’ve been entering all the information! So no, I love you, there’s nothing wrong.’”

Bennett says sharing whatever the story is in one’s head helps to clear up confusion or mistakes. It also stops hurt feelings from festering.

“Ninety-nine percent of the time, it’s not the true story,” he added.

Solid advice from an adorable couple.

Click through for photos of the happy husbands enjoying their lives together…