Artificial attraction

PHOTOS: 25 AI-generated hotties we’d totally swipe right on

By
a close-up photo of two hot ai-generated men at a gay bar

Let’s be real: navigating the gay dating scene can feel like searching for a needle in a haystack (or stumbling upon a compatible Grindr match on a wild Saturday night). But picture a world where we could spice up our love lives with the help of AI-generated men!

With Apple’s recently announced Vision Pro 3D camera, we might just find ourselves virtually wining and dining these pixel-perfect playthings sooner than we think!

Just imagine! Having candlelit conversations with Machine-Made Mateo or feeding chocolate-covered strawberries to Neural Hottie Nico—all from the comfort of your couch!

Each of the “men” in the following slides is created using artificial intelligence algorithms that generate ultra-realistic images of people who don’t actually exist. That’s right—they’re as real as a unicorn soaring over a rainbow but way more tantalizing.

Related

Is ChatGPT more dateable than a Republican? An investigation

Find out if AI’s intellect and humanity is far above that of individuals supporting anti-LGBTQ+ equality.

Before you start sobbing over the thought of losing steamy encounters with living, breathing humans, don’t fret—AI-generated hotties are unlikely to ever replace the real deal. Can you imagine the drama of introducing Robotic Romeo Ricky to your family and friends at Sunday brunch? Cue awkward stares and confused whispers…

Either way, they do present an intriguing opportunity to delve into our romantic fantasies and offer a way to inject some thrill into an otherwise lackluster online dating experience!

So, without further ado, feast your eyes on 25 AI-generated gents who we’d absolutely swipe right on if they roamed the real world…

View Full Post

1. Cyber Stud Sebastian

ai-generated photo of a fictional man without a shirt on named Cyber Stud Sebastian

Sebastian’s love for deep learning matches the depth of his dimples.

View Full Post

2. Electronic Evan

an ai headshot of a man named Electronic Evan in a suit who doesn't actually exist

Evan is the perfect blend of brains and brawn that’ll make you want to plug in.

View Full Post

3. Virtual Vixen Victor

a fictional man named Virtual Vixen Victor wearing a wide-brimmed hat

Victor’s smoldering stare would fry even the coldest of hard drives.

View Full Post

4. Algorithmic Alvin

ai-generated portrait of a tattooed man named Algorithmic Adonis Alvin

Alvin’s luscious locks and tantalizing tattoos will leave you lost in a sea of code.

View Full Post

5. Pixelated Prince Parker

ai picture of an unreal muscle man named Pixelated Prince Parker

Parker’s always ready to connect, no password required.

View Full Post

6. Tech Temptation Tim

a fictional person named Tech Temptation Tim sitting down shirtless

Tim’s sun-kissed skin and captivating charisma will have you saying “Yes!” to that software update.

View Full Post

7. Silicon Sweetheart Sam

ai-generated photo of a tattooed person named Silicon Sweetheart Sam

Sam’s laugh is as infectious as the latest computer virus.

View Full Post

8. Data-Driven Darren

A fictional person in a suit named Data-Driven Darren

Darren’s alluring eyes and perfectly styled hair will have you wishing you could download him IRL.

View Full Post

9. Robotic Romeo Ricky

ai-generated picture of a fictional man named Robotic Romeo Ricky wearing a t-shirt

Ricky’s love is as deep as the darkest depths of the Dark Web.

View Full Post

10. Machine-Made Mateo

computer-generated picture of a shirtless man named Machine-Made Mateo

Mateo’s dreamy gaze and muscular arms will have you questioning reality.

View Full Post

11. Synthetic Sweetheart Seth

A make-believe man named Synthetic Sweetheart Seth wearing a flower necklace

Seth’s warm smile and gentle demeanor will make you forget he’s not real.

View Full Post

12. Animatronic Andrew

ai-generated older man wearing a leather harness named Automatonic Andrew

Andrew’s salt-and-pepper beard and confident stride will have you convinced he’s human.

View Full Post

13. Automated Adonis Arun

someone named Automated Adonis Arun who doesn't exist in the real world

Arun’s piercing gaze and rock-hard abs will make you swoon.

View Full Post

14. Cyber Casanova Carlos

a made-up tattooed person named Cyber Casanova Carlos

Carlos’ chiseled abs and flirtatious grin will make you feel like you’ve won the love lottery.

View Full Post

15. Digital Daddy Diego

a fictional shirtless tattooed older man named Digital Daddy Diego

Diego’s got a sophisticated edge but a heart of gold.

View Full Post

16. AI Amore Antonio

ai-generated man named AI Amore Antonio

Antonio’s smoldering intensity and irresistible charm will leave you breathless.

View Full Post

17. Virtual Vince

A computer-generated photo of a younger asian man named Virtual Vince

Vince’s luscious lips and bulging biceps will make you want to upgrade your love life.

View Full Post

18. Artificial Aidan

A fictional person in a suit named AI Adonis Aidan

Aidan’s captivating eyes and slim build will have you swiping right in a nanosecond.

View Full Post

19. Techno Tease Tarik

A man in a leather jacket named Techno Tease Tarik

Tarik’s got bedroom eyes and a swagger that are almost too good to be true.

View Full Post

20. Data-Driven Damian

ai-generated photo of a man named Data-Driven Damian wearing a gray jacket in the woods

Damian’s olive skin and dazzling smile will make you wish he was more than just pixels on a screen.

View Full Post

21. Machine-Learning Mark

A not real shirtless curvy black man named Machine-Learning Mark

Mark’s rugged features and burly beard will send your heart into overdrive.

View Full Post

22. Neural Hottie Nico

ai-generated man named Neural Hottie Nico

Neil’s got the brains and the beauty that will have you wanting more than just a digital romance.

View Full Post

23. Binary Babe Brad

ai-generated picture of a fictional man with lots of tattoos named Binary Babe Brad

Brad’s the mischievous, tattooed guy next door who’ll have you sneaking away for a secret rendezvous.

View Full Post

24. Deep Learning Leo

A fictional man named Deep Learning Leo wearing a navy polo shirt

Leo’s got enough charm to break through even the toughest firewall.

View Full Post

25. Supercharged Samir

ai-generated picture of Supercharged Samir in a jet black suit

Samir’s playful smirk and mysterious aura make him the perfect example of intelligence meets beauty.

View Full Post

So…which of these AI-generated men’s DMs would you slide into?

We’ve ventured through an alluring world of AI-generated men and flirted with the fun and excitement that could come from mingling with these digital dudes. Just a few years ago, who would’ve ever thought that our search for love could take such a fabulous, futuristic twist?

But let’s not forget that love and attraction are more than just pixels and algorithms—after all, nothing can truly replace the spark of human connection.

As we continue to navigate the ever-evolving gay dating scene, let’s raise a glass to these potential AI-generated companions and their uncanny ability to make us wonder: “Where have you been all my (digital) life?”

Subscribe to the Queerty newsletter to get a daily dose of queer culture in your inbox. And don’t forget to comment below and let us know which AI hottie you’d swipe right on!

Related

Gay guys reveal the controversial reasons they swipe left on dating apps

“I’m dead wrong for this, but when their profile says ‘twink’ and they’re not.”

The future of gay Barbie dolls and the history of Earring Magic Ken

With Greta Gerwig’s Barbie set to hit theaters this July, we decided to take a look back at the past, present, and future of gay Barbie dolls.

View Full Post

Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27