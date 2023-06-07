PHOTOS: 25 AI-generated hotties we’d totally swipe right on

Let’s be real: navigating the gay dating scene can feel like searching for a needle in a haystack (or stumbling upon a compatible Grindr match on a wild Saturday night). But picture a world where we could spice up our love lives with the help of AI-generated men!

With Apple’s recently announced Vision Pro 3D camera, we might just find ourselves virtually wining and dining these pixel-perfect playthings sooner than we think!

Just imagine! Having candlelit conversations with Machine-Made Mateo or feeding chocolate-covered strawberries to Neural Hottie Nico—all from the comfort of your couch!

Each of the “men” in the following slides is created using artificial intelligence algorithms that generate ultra-realistic images of people who don’t actually exist. That’s right—they’re as real as a unicorn soaring over a rainbow but way more tantalizing.

Before you start sobbing over the thought of losing steamy encounters with living, breathing humans, don’t fret—AI-generated hotties are unlikely to ever replace the real deal. Can you imagine the drama of introducing Robotic Romeo Ricky to your family and friends at Sunday brunch? Cue awkward stares and confused whispers…

Either way, they do present an intriguing opportunity to delve into our romantic fantasies and offer a way to inject some thrill into an otherwise lackluster online dating experience!

So, without further ado, feast your eyes on 25 AI-generated gents who we’d absolutely swipe right on if they roamed the real world…