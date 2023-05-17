PHOTOS: 25 hunky Netflix stars we’d love to ‘chill’ with

Netflix is known for making perfect background noise for, ahem, certain activities. But sometimes what’s on the screen is just as exciting, especially if these stars are involved.

The streaming service has always had a knack for casting especially gorgeous men, but it was only in the mid-2010s that Netflix really became associated with sex.

As the phrase “Netflix and chill” skyrocketed in popularity as a euphemism for hooking up, it popped up as the name for a brand of condoms, as the namesake for a New York Airbnb specifically designed for watching Netflix, and even as part of a sign outside Netflix’s headquarters in Los Gatos, California, thanks to some graffiti.

With its name and sex so entangled in popular culture, it’s only natural that Netflix’s roster of actors would live up to the brand’s reputation. From the eligible bachelors of Bridgerton to the scheming students of Elite, there’s no shortage of beautiful men to binge watch.

Click through to see all the finest male specimens Netflix has to offer…