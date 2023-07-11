PHOTOS: 25 of the hottest and skimpiest men’s bathing suits from Miami Swim Week

The latest swimwear lewks are debuted every year at Miami Swim Week.
Launched in 2002, the annual bathing suit fashion extravaganza highlights cutting-edge bathing suits from some of the hottest swimsuit lines around the world.
Like most fashion shows, the bulk center on the showing off the newest trends for women. Fortunately, a few brands like Argyle Grant, Marqueza, Naughty Boy Golf and Mister Triple X, among others, don’t skimp on making sure male models have an array of speedos, thongs, square-cuts, and (if you must) board shorts with which to sashay down the runway in.
So whether you are heading to Fire Island, P-Town, Mykonos, or your friend’s backyard, get some fashion inspo for your hot gay summer by clicking through the sexiest men’s swimwear from Miami Swim Week 2023…
Argyle Grant
Adonis sold separately.
Argyle Grant
This fit is perfect.
Argyle Grant
You better flash those pits if you’re gonna rock some long board shorts.
Argyle Grant
Now where is he putting those shades?
Love For Upcycling
One man’s denim square-cut is another man’s booty shorts.
Love For Upcycling
A modest beach cover-up goes a long way.
Love For Upcycling
Who says you can’t wear a useless scarf at the beach?
Naughty Boy Golf
This really accentuates his stroke.
Naughty Boy Golf
Not sure WTH is going on here but it’s all good.
Naughty Boy Golf
We’re green with envy.
Marqueza
*hyperventilating*
Marqueza
The quintessential South Beach suit.
Marqueza
He’s laying it on thicc!
Marqueza
The Real Housewives of New Jersey are shook.
Mister Triple X
For the Viking that has everything …
Mister Triple X
Did someone request a bikini god?
Mister Triple X
We’ve found our New Year’s Eve outfit.
Bikini Beach Australia
Orange is the new everything!
Bikini Beach Australia
Remember to always wear the proper amount of suntan oil.
Bikini Beach Australia
Don’t be afraid to bring the drama to the pool party.
Bikini Beach Australia
Like Jessie Ware said, shake it ’til the pearls fall off!
Istituto Marangoni Miami Paraiso Upcycle
This is how you accessorize your bikini.
Istituto Marangoni Miami Paraiso Upcycle
This lewk goes from beach to rave.
Istituto Marangoni Miami Paraiso Upcycle
You can never go wrong with fitted black trunks.
31 Comments
CatholicXXX
Remember when male models used to be hot?
TheGregoryProject
remember when you weren’t old and bitter.
Kangol2
Quite a few of these models are hot. and not just to me!
Gay Thomas
You need new glasses and a shot of testosterone, Granny C.
DBMC
Remember when all those Catholic Priests abused children?
MISTERJETT
@catholic, what’s wrong with you???
Bengali
When I look at models I’m looking for the fantasy of someone extraordinarily hot. It’s my preference which I recognize but we’ve all got different tastes. Naturally our fellow homosexuals can’t fathom your opinion so they resort to insulting you as if expressing your own preferences hurt their widdle feewings.
Kangol2
@Bengali, my feelings weren’t hurt, so project that back on yourself. We all also know you have a mole fixation so your tastes are quite niche. That’s OK, though. Just don’t assume others are “hurt” because they find more people attractive than CatholicXXX or you!
Kangol2
Argyle Grant, Marqueza and Bikini Beach Australia come out on top in the style and men categories. I’m not sure where you’d wear those Naughty Boy Golf outfits outside of a Halloween swim party, but that’s just me.
Pietro D
IS THIS SUPPOSED TO BE HOT??????????????
MY FRIENDS and I COULD PUT THESE DUMBASSES TO MORBID SHAME.
YOU SHOULd CHECK OUR TRUE GAY SUITS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
DBMC
You have no friends.
MISTERJETT
i kinda don’t believe you.
Bengali
I’d personally would rather see hotties like Maluma, Manu Rios, Nicky Champa and a ton load of hot tanned freckle-nosed surfer dudes between 20 and 30.
Nosso Crankee
JESUS Pietro 15 years later and you’re
STILL the same sniveling little bitch you were in high school? SO pathetically sad…
BrokebackBob
I’m certainly no Tom of Finland model, but I have to take a hard pass on all of these dudes. Somebody needs to look up the word hot in the gay dictionary.
crazyoldman
Like the International Male catalogue of old.
PapaBearPgh
I remember those. I still pull out some issues when I want to reminisce the good old days, when models were still HOT.
KyleMichelSullivan
Oh, yeah…the IM models were creamy…uh, I mean, dreamy…
Just.my.opinion
Bleh!
MSM
Sorry editors, but i see hotter guys here in Wilton Manors. The bathing suits are nothing special except that black shiney one. WTF is that?
Bengali
I’m glad they didn’t include Michael Cimino because he doesn’t shave his protruding mole and nothing creeps me out more than a big, very noticeable mole with hair growing out of it. Like dude – it’s 2023 – 10 minute nearly painless procedure to have that thing whacked off and it won’t even leave a scar after a month or two if done by a skilled dermatologist. Enrique Iglesias had his removed about 15 years ago and his was bigger and on the side of his nose. No trace of it now. Probably being served as an entree at Mar A Lardo.
nm4047
Enrique Who? Thanks grandpa for a story of the old days, when summers were just endless and never rained, or I could buy a years worth of candy for .10c.
Sergio68
Those are not very skimpy bathing suits. You should come to Puerto Rico and see what some men are wearing, they are really skimpy.
abfab
Bengali gives away this sick fetish and his various hangups with every other post.
Kangol2
Oh Lord, here goes Bengali and his mole fixation!
Girl, talk to a psychologist! Your nevophobia is out of control!
bachy
For me, it has everything to do with the guy wearing the swimsuit, and very little to do with how “skimpy” it is. If you look like George Santos you could wear the skimpiest g-string ever made… but you still wouldn’t be “hot.”
Bill
yep, santos is all about the cover up, whether in a bathing sit or in his daily affairs
exposed never looks good on him
nm4047
I’m glad to see that the models aren’t starved emanciated sticks figures, a few dad bods amongst them.
Sergio68
Those bathing suits are not skimpy. You should come to Puerto Rico to see men in really skimpy bathing suits.
Kangol2
You got it! Been there, seen the hotties. Brazil is up there too! WHEW!
GayEGO
Some are hot, some are not so hot!