let's get soaking wet

PHOTOS: 25 of the hottest and skimpiest men’s bathing suits from Miami Swim Week

By · 31 comments
Miami Swim Week

The latest swimwear lewks are debuted every year at Miami Swim Week.

Launched in 2002, the annual bathing suit fashion extravaganza highlights cutting-edge bathing suits from some of the hottest swimsuit lines around the world.

Like most fashion shows, the bulk center on the showing off the newest trends for women. Fortunately, a few brands like Argyle Grant, Marqueza, Naughty Boy Golf and Mister Triple X, among others, don’t skimp on making sure male models have an array of speedos, thongs, square-cuts, and (if you must) board shorts with which to sashay down the runway in.

So whether you are heading to Fire Island, P-Town, Mykonos, or your friend’s backyard, get some fashion inspo for your hot gay summer by clicking through the sexiest men’s swimwear from Miami Swim Week 2023…

View Full Post

Argyle Grant

Model ins speedo

Adonis sold separately.

View Full Post

Argyle Grant

Male model is speedo

This fit is perfect.

View Full Post

Argyle Grant

Shirtless male model in board shorts

You better flash those pits if you’re gonna rock some long board shorts.

View Full Post

Argyle Grant

Male model in speedo

Now where is he putting those shades?

View Full Post

Love For Upcycling

Male model in square-cut swimsuit

One man’s denim square-cut is another man’s booty shorts.

View Full Post

Love For Upcycling

Male model in sheer coverup and speedo

A modest beach cover-up goes a long way.

View Full Post

Love For Upcycling

Male model in speedo

Who says you can’t wear a useless scarf at the beach?

View Full Post

Naughty Boy Golf

Male model in Naughty Boy Golf swimsuit

This really accentuates his stroke.

View Full Post

Naughty Boy Golf

Male model in black swimsuit

Not sure WTH is going on here but it’s all good.

View Full Post

Naughty Boy Golf

Male model in astroturf swimsuit

We’re green with envy.

View Full Post

Marqueza

Male model in black swimsuit

*hyperventilating*

View Full Post

Marqueza

Male model in colorful swimsuit

The quintessential South Beach suit.

View Full Post

Marqueza

Male model in colorful swimsuit

He’s laying it on thicc!

View Full Post

Marqueza

Male model in an animal print speedo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey are shook.

View Full Post

Mister Triple X

Male model in square-cut swimsuit

For the Viking that has everything …

View Full Post

Mister Triple X

Male model in speedo

Did someone request a bikini god?

View Full Post

Mister Triple X

Male model in glittery swimsuit

We’ve found our New Year’s Eve outfit.

View Full Post

Bikini Beach Australia

Male model in orange speedo

Orange is the new everything!

View Full Post

Bikini Beach Australia

Male model in board shorts

Remember to always wear the proper amount of suntan oil.

View Full Post

Bikini Beach Australia

Male model in white board shorts

Don’t be afraid to bring the drama to the pool party.

View Full Post

Bikini Beach Australia

Male model in white speedo

Like Jessie Ware said, shake it ’til the pearls fall off!

View Full Post

 Istituto Marangoni Miami Paraiso Upcycle

Male model in crop top and speedo

Crop tops and speedos are the perfect combo!

View Full Post

 Istituto Marangoni Miami Paraiso Upcycle

Male model in speedo

This is how you accessorize your bikini.

View Full Post

 Istituto Marangoni Miami Paraiso Upcycle

Male model in crop top and speedo

This lewk goes from beach to rave.

View Full Post

 Istituto Marangoni Miami Paraiso Upcycle

Male model in black swimsuit

You can never go wrong with fitted black trunks.

Related

PHOTOS: 25 mens fashion ads from the ‘70s celebrate the decade of the crotch

‘70s styles like flared pants, loud patterns, and skin-tight tops are finally back in fashion (thank you, Harry Styles!).

View Full Post

Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26