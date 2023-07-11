PHOTOS: 25 of the hottest and skimpiest men’s bathing suits from Miami Swim Week

The latest swimwear lewks are debuted every year at Miami Swim Week.

Launched in 2002, the annual bathing suit fashion extravaganza highlights cutting-edge bathing suits from some of the hottest swimsuit lines around the world.

Like most fashion shows, the bulk center on the showing off the newest trends for women. Fortunately, a few brands like Argyle Grant, Marqueza, Naughty Boy Golf and Mister Triple X, among others, don’t skimp on making sure male models have an array of speedos, thongs, square-cuts, and (if you must) board shorts with which to sashay down the runway in.

So whether you are heading to Fire Island, P-Town, Mykonos, or your friend’s backyard, get some fashion inspo for your hot gay summer by clicking through the sexiest men’s swimwear from Miami Swim Week 2023…