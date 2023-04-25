PHOTOS: 25 striking images from the 1993 March on Washington for LGBTQ+ rights

Today marks the 30th anniversary of the 1993 March on Washington for Lesbian, Gay, and Bi Equal Rights and Liberation took place in Washington, D.C.

The historic event was originally expected to attract around 100,000 people, but the D.C. Police Department later reported the number at somewhere between 800,000 and 1 million, making it one of the largest protests in American history.

At the time, LGBTQ+ people faced widespread discrimination. The community was also still reeling from the HIV/AIDS crisis. And hate crimes against queer people were on the rise.

Planning the event took almost two years and involved a 12-member executive committee, as well as a steering committee over over 200 people. C-SPAN ran more than six hours of live coverage, which you can watch here.

Speakers and performers at the march included Indigo Girls, Judith Light, Martha Wash, Melissa Etheridge, RuPaul, Larry Kramer, Nancy Pelosi, Madonna, and Ian McKellen, just to name a few.

Click through for 25 striking images from the historic moment in LGBTQ+ history…