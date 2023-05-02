PHOTOS: 25 vintage male underwear ads & a brief history on undies

The first known pair of underwear can be dated all the way back to 3300 B.C., when cavemen wore loincloths to cover and protect their man meat. These prehistoric g-strings were made of animal hides, barkcloth, and hand-woven textiles. Sounds comfy, right?

Thankfully, the development of modern men’s underwear began in the 19th century with the introduction of the first commercially available style.

By the mid-19th century, the underwear commercial industry started to develop. But it wasn’t common for all men to wear underwear until the late 19th century. Do we know what everyone was wearing before then? No. Do we wanna know? Also, no. But we’re guessing it was pretty… breezy.

Originally designed for boxers to wear in the ring, boxer shorts became popular as underwear in the early 20th century. Briefs were then introduced in the 1930s and became popular in the 1950s. Because, you know, who doesn’t like a little support?

In the ’50s and ’60s, men’s underwear started to become more about fashion, with bright colors and bold patterns. (We see you animal print!) This was the first time men’s underwear had moved away from functional and into more fun. [Insert wild animal growl here.]

In the 1980s, designer brands began to enter the market, offering premium quality and luxury materials. The cuts got tighter and the rises got lower. And underwear got even sexier. There was a cultural shift on how men’s bodies were shown through ads and pop culture. Underwear ads were more about the body and the bulge. And since then, men’s underwear has continued to evolve, with new materials, styles, and designs.

So, hold on to your skivvies and click through to gawk at some vintage underwear ads…