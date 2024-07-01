PHOTOS: Adam Lambert, Madonna, Elton John, Kandy Muse & all the stars caught turning it up at NYC Pride

Pride Month went out with the biggest bang in New York City.

After thirty days of celebrating the LGBTQ+ community, queer celebs and allies descending on the Big Apple to what seemed an endless array of parties and concerts over the weekend.

From the star-studded opening of the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center on Friday, which brought out President Joe Biden, Sir Elton John, Adam Lambert and a slew of other queer A-listers, to two Brooklyn concerts that lit up the outer borough with an array of rainbow energy on Saturday.

. @adamlambert 's FULL SPEECH at the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center Grand Opening Ceremony #Stonewallday !! "Let's keep that fire burning!" ????https://t.co/0ZgpTbmBrd pic.twitter.com/RZAnGYAsCI — GELLY (@4Gelly) June 28, 2024

Held on a desolate stretch underneath the K Bridge, Ladyland Festival included performances by Tinashe, Slayyyter, Kandy Muse, Julie Fox, Mahmood, Baby Tate, Real Housewives of NYC star Countess LuAnn, and even managed to procure Madonna to judge a vogue competition.

10s across the board.

While at the nearby Brooklyn Mirage, Planet Pride featured Betty Who, Kesha, Andy Bell from Erasure, Crystal Waters, Duck Sauce and Dombresky turning it out on three stages.

And that’s all before the official NYC Pride Parade rolled down Fifth Avenue on Sunday.

It may be July, but check out some of our favorite queer and ally celebs showing their Pride in NYC this weekend….