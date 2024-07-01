big queer apple

PHOTOS: Adam Lambert, Madonna, Elton John, Kandy Muse & all the stars caught turning it up at NYC Pride

By Johnny Lopez July 1, 2024 at 6:00pm
NYC Pride

Pride Month went out with the biggest bang in New York City.

After thirty days of celebrating the LGBTQ+ community, queer celebs and allies descending on the Big Apple to what seemed an endless array of parties and concerts over the weekend.

From the star-studded opening of the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center on Friday, which brought out President Joe Biden, Sir Elton John, Adam Lambert and a slew of other queer A-listers, to two Brooklyn concerts that lit up the outer borough with an array of rainbow energy on Saturday.

Held on a desolate stretch underneath the K Bridge, Ladyland Festival included performances by Tinashe, Slayyyter, Kandy Muse, Julie Fox, Mahmood, Baby Tate, Real Housewives of NYC star Countess LuAnn, and even managed to procure Madonna to judge a vogue competition.

10s across the board.

While at the nearby Brooklyn Mirage, Planet Pride featured Betty Who, Kesha, Andy Bell from Erasure, Crystal Waters, Duck Sauce and Dombresky turning it out on three stages.

And that’s all before the official NYC Pride Parade rolled down Fifth Avenue on Sunday.

It may be July, but check out some of our favorite queer and ally celebs showing their Pride in NYC this weekend….

Adam Lambert

Adam Lambert

Loud and proud and stomping for his life in those sick platform boots!

 Jelani Alladin

Jelani Alladin

It’s giving spiffy jock.

Alan Cumming

Jelani Alladin

The Traitors host was vision in white to prove he’s a faithful.

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo

Gown with a capital G, honey!

Courtney Act

Courtney Act

The OG body-ody-ody queen never disappoints.

Mahmood

Mahmood

The Italian singer knows how to werk a look.

Kandy Muse

Kandy Muse

Mutha Muse will see you now!

Countess LuAnn

Countess LuAnn

Chic C’est la vie!

Julia Fox and Honey Balenciaga 

Julia Fox and Honey Balenciaga

Julia brought Honey as she enacted her pop girlie era.

Kesha

Kesha

The password is:

Madonna & Lourdes Leon

Madonna and Lourdes Leon
credit: Instagram(@Madonna)

A little mother-daughter bonding in BK.

Dominique Jackson

Dominique Jackson

The Pose star served leggggssssss to light the Empire State Building in celebration of Pride.

