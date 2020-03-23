Photos of Andrew Gillum nude at overdose scene leak online

Embattled former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum can’t seem to catch a break. Following a scandal involving a male prostitute and a friend overdosing, Gillum checked into rehab. Now photos of the crime scene have leaked, including one of Gillum nude.

The photos–leaked on both Instagram and in the British newspaper The Daily Mail–show the hotel room stocked with bags of white powder and prescription pills. The powder is said to be cocaine or crystal meth.

Distribution of the images sent Maimi Beach police scrambling, with the department denying that any crime scene photos had originated with their office. Further, a leak of the official police report also embarrassed the department.

“It’s unknown how the report was shared,” Miami Beach Police spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez said in an email, “and yes it is being looked at.”

Police arrived at the Mondrain Hotel in Maimi on March 13 after a 911 call about a possible overdose. There, they discovered an inebriated Gillum along with 56-year-old Aldo Mijas and gay prostitute Travis Dyson. Mijas had called police after arriving on the scene and finding Gillum vomiting in the bathroom, and Dyson collapsed, apparently having trouble breathing. Dyson was rushed to a hospital, where he is said to be in recovery. Gillum was released, and police confiscated the drugs without making any arrests.

Following the incident, Gillum checked into rehab for alcohol and depression but denies using any crystal meth. “This has been a wake-up call for me,” Gillum said in his statement. “Since my race for governor ended, I fell into a depression that has led to alcohol abuse. “I also know that alcoholism is often a symptom of deeper struggles. I am committed to doing the personal work to heal fully and show up in the world as a more complete person.”

Both Mijas and Dyston identify as gay. Gillum, age 40, is married to a woman. They have three children together.