PHOTOS: Antoni Porowski shaves it all off

Queer Eye bagged seven Emmy nominations this week, including the Fab 5 being nominated as Outstanding Hosts.
Shortly before the nominations were announced, Antoni Porowski took to Instagram to show off his new summer look to his 4.5 million followers.
The 36-year-old foodie has shed his wavy brown locks for a buzzcut, white surgical mask, and black muscle shirt, and, we gotta say, we’re kinda digging the vibe.
Shortly after learning about Queer Eye’s Emmy nominations, Antoni shared a video of his fellow co-hosts, along with the caption: “Congratulations to every person who has helped bring this show and the human stories we tell to screens worldwide. I am grateful beyond words. ”
Tag yourself I’m tanny w mouth agape as we just found out Queer Eye is nominated for seven Emmys including, for the first time, Outstanding Host(s). Congratulations to every person who has helped bring this show and the human stories we tell to screens worldwide. I am grateful beyond words. ??????
as much as I miss home I’m grateful to be quarantining in Austin because I get to learn about fighters like Alejandra @laflacaatx. small business owners like her are struggling to provide their goods to equally suffering local restaurants. also she has the best damn sorrel around. thanks Sam @vinder_app for introducing us. here’s to dinner on the farm once it is safe.
