PHOTOS: Antoni Porowski shaves it all off

Queer Eye bagged seven Emmy nominations this week, including the Fab 5 being nominated as Outstanding Hosts.

Shortly before the nominations were announced, Antoni Porowski took to Instagram to show off his new summer look to his 4.5 million followers.

The 36-year-old foodie has shed his wavy brown locks for a buzzcut, white surgical mask, and black muscle shirt, and, we gotta say, we’re kinda digging the vibe.

Shortly after learning about Queer Eye’s Emmy nominations, Antoni shared a video of his fellow co-hosts, along with the caption: “Congratulations to every person who has helped bring this show and the human stories we tell to screens worldwide. I am grateful beyond words. ”

Scroll down for more pics from Antoni’s Insta page…

