PHOTOS: The brightest stars in queer media gathered in Hollywood for the 2022 Queerties Awards

Queer entertainers, celebrities, influencers, and some very special guests gathered to honor the very best of media and culture and the brightest LGBTQ stars and innovators at the 2022 Queerties Awards in Hollywood last night.

While the pandemic kept us apart last year, this year was all about celebrating the future. Among the VIPS to walk the red carpet were several past and current Queerties Awards nominees and winners, including Haaz Sleiman, Ronen Rubinstein, Bob the Drag Queen and Willam, plus Robin de Jesús, George M. Johnson, and Philemon Chambers, among others.

Also in attendance was Drag Race star Denali, who took home the award for Future All-Star, and Jeopardy champ Amy Schneider, who won this year’s Badass Award. Our girl Trixie Mattel also made an appearance, accepting the award for Indie Music Video for her song “Hello Hello”, as well as the legendary Bianca Del Rio, who Queerties Awards voters crowned Drag Royalty.

The dazzling star-studded spectacle was hosted by the always fabulous Mo Heart and Queerty’s own Dan Tracer, and featured an incredible performance by Beginners. The very special Queerty Icon Award was presented to Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, who was also nominated for her music video “Something To Say.”

Scroll down to see pictures from last night’s event, and see the complete list of Queerties winners HERE…

See the complete list of Queerties winners HERE