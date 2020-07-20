PHOTOS: Christopher Meloni has something to show you

There’s a lot to say about Christopher Meloni’s appeal — he’s even earned the title of ‘Best Butt in Prime Time’, for what it’s worth.
The 59-year-old actor is reprising his Law & Order character, Elliot Stabler, for an upcoming spinoff series called Organized Crime.
He took to the sea with the show’s locations manager recently, and treated the world to the following:
“Me, my armpit, and my locations manager for L&O:OC”
He added the hashtag: “#Lottabeefonboard”
His words, not ours.
Here’s some more Meloni while we’re here:
Donston
Y’all sure love pimping out Chris Meloni. I guess it gets hits. And I see why. He’s “straight”. But he fits the masculine daddy stereotype without seeming like he’s trying to fit that stereotype. And he has remained hot for decades. So, it’s nostalgic and present tense lusting.