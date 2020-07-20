PHOTOS: Christopher Meloni has something to show you

There’s a lot to say about Christopher Meloni’s appeal — he’s even earned the title of ‘Best Butt in Prime Time’, for what it’s worth.

The 59-year-old actor is reprising his Law & Order character, Elliot Stabler, for an upcoming spinoff series called Organized Crime.

He took to the sea with the show’s locations manager recently, and treated the world to the following:

“Me, my armpit, and my locations manager for L&O:OC”

He added the hashtag: “#Lottabeefonboard”

His words, not ours.

Here’s some more Meloni while we’re here: