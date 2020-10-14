PHOTOS: Cozy up to the 2021 Australian Firefighters calendar

Fall is under way, and that means it’s officially 2021 calendar season.
Take a moment to contain your exuberance.
We’re sure to get previews of all manner of sexy, wall-mountable time measuring devices over the coming weeks, but first up is the 2021 Australian Firefighters Calendar, featuring the nation’s finest, along with some international firefighters, posing with adorable animals.
Proceeds from the sale of the calendar will be donated to Mates4Mates (which is not a hookup app), Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors, Precious Paws Animal Rescue, Safe Haven Animal Rescue, Save a Horse (also not a hookup app), Healing Hooves, and AMS Cat Haven.
Check out some highlights below:
View this post on Instagram
Today is our last day of shooting the 2021 calendars! ? A huge thank you to all the firefighters who were able to come! ?????? We have welcomed a new firie Mal and also sadly missed others who couldn’t be here this year due to COVID border restrictions ?? Calendars will be on sale in October! We can’t wait and we thank you for your patience in this strange year! ?
View this post on Instagram
International shipping is back so grab your pillowcases now!! ????? www.australianfirefighterscalendar.com/ *2021 Calendars on sale from Monday 12th October 2020! ? #australianfirefighterscalendar #firefighters #gifts #birthdays #christmas #pillowcases #kittens #puppies #bomberos #pompiere #pompier #feuerwehrmann #fireman
View this post on Instagram
Our new pillowcases have arrived!! ????? Firefighter Richard and his cute little Labrador friends will light up your Spring when you look at this gorgeous bright blue pillowcase on your bed! ?? *CURRENTLY AVAILABLE TO ONLY AUSTRALIAN SHIPPING ADDRESSES due to Covid-19 air freight restrictions. #pillowcase #gifts #giftsforher #giftsforhim #velour #labradorretriever #labradorsofinstagram #firefighters #australia #covid19 #covid_19 #fireman #blue #hotguys
View this post on Instagram
Help us create Australia’s largest Mobile Wildlife Hospital! ???? @byronbaywildlife The recent bushfires that scorched Australia killed over one billion native animals and galvanized the world’s attention. Whole populations of our most precious creatures were decimated, often because specialist wildlife medical care was not available. We cannot let this happen again! ? A Mobile Wildlife Hospital is urgently needed! Equipped with specialist veterinary equipment, medicines and trained and skilled wildlife veterinarians, the Mobile Hospital can be rushed to wherever the wildlife emergency is. Your support is critical! The cost of the Mobile Wildlife Hospital is significant, totalling over $700,000. It will take the generosity and support of people from all over Australia and around the world to get this project off the ground in time for the fast-approaching fire season. They are still in need of $520,000 in funding to get the Mobile Hospital on the road. Please donate generously if you can and help them by spreading the word ?? https://chuffed.org/project/byronbaywildlifehospital
View this post on Instagram
$10AUD for 10 greeting cards! ????? In unprecedented times where everything is virtual and distant, nothing brings a smile to a loved ones face more than receiving a tangible act of care and thought! ?? It doesn’t take a lot to make someone smile and feel loved ? Link to website in bio! www.AustralianFirefightersCalendar.com *please note that we are only able to send parcels domestically within Australia at the moment due to restricted freight. (No international) #australianfirefighterscalendar #firefighter #greetingcards #hotfirefighter #puppies #kittens #horses #rescue #firemen #giftcards
One Comment
WashDrySpin
Good cause represented by handsome men…it’s a WIN