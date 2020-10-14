New year

PHOTOS: Cozy up to the 2021 Australian Firefighters calendar

By

Fall is under way, and that means it’s officially 2021 calendar season.

Take a moment to contain your exuberance.

We’re sure to get previews of all manner of sexy, wall-mountable time measuring devices over the coming weeks, but first up is the 2021 Australian Firefighters Calendar, featuring the nation’s finest, along with some international firefighters, posing with adorable animals.

Proceeds from the sale of the calendar will be donated to Mates4Mates (which is not a hookup app), Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors, Precious Paws Animal Rescue, Safe Haven Animal Rescue, Save a Horse (also not a hookup app), Healing Hooves, and AMS Cat Haven.

Check out some highlights below:

Help us create Australia’s largest Mobile Wildlife Hospital! ???? @byronbaywildlife The recent bushfires that scorched Australia killed over one billion native animals and galvanized the world’s attention. Whole populations of our most precious creatures were decimated, often because specialist wildlife medical care was not available. We cannot let this happen again! ? A Mobile Wildlife Hospital is urgently needed! Equipped with specialist veterinary equipment, medicines and trained and skilled wildlife veterinarians, the Mobile Hospital can be rushed to wherever the wildlife emergency is. Your support is critical! The cost of the Mobile Wildlife Hospital is significant, totalling over $700,000. It will take the generosity and support of people from all over Australia and around the world to get this project off the ground in time for the fast-approaching fire season. They are still in need of $520,000 in funding to get the Mobile Hospital on the road. Please donate generously if you can and help them by spreading the word ?? https://chuffed.org/project/byronbaywildlifehospital

