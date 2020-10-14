PHOTOS: Cozy up to the 2021 Australian Firefighters calendar

Fall is under way, and that means it’s officially 2021 calendar season.

Take a moment to contain your exuberance.

We’re sure to get previews of all manner of sexy, wall-mountable time measuring devices over the coming weeks, but first up is the 2021 Australian Firefighters Calendar, featuring the nation’s finest, along with some international firefighters, posing with adorable animals.

Proceeds from the sale of the calendar will be donated to Mates4Mates (which is not a hookup app), Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors, Precious Paws Animal Rescue, Safe Haven Animal Rescue, Save a Horse (also not a hookup app), Healing Hooves, and AMS Cat Haven.

Check out some highlights below: