PHOTOS: Cute guys show off all the cheeky places to put those “I Voted” stickers

Go VOTE babies ?? pic.twitter.com/xoKQh2L6o7
— JOHNNY SIBILLY (@JohnnySibilly) November 8, 2022
All across the nation, Americans are casting votes in one of the most historic midterm elections of our time. Not only has there been huge early voting turnout, but there are a record number of LGBTQ candidates up and down this year’s ballots.
Related: Democratic early voting numbers crush GOP’s in 3 states: Will there be a big “red wave”?
Of course, one of our favorite parts about election day–aside from participating in our democracy, that is–are those cute little “I Voted” stickers they hand out after you’ve cast your ballot. We wear those babies with pride!
Scroll down for some pics of cute guys showing off all the creative ways you might wear your “I Voted” sticker…
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram