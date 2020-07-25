PHOTOS: This drag queen’s celebrity transformations are next level

Meet Alexis Stone, a gifted makeup artist and drag queen from Manchester, UK.
With just a palate, a few brushes and likely several hours of mirror time, Stone can transform into virtually anyone with remarkable results.
Scroll down to see looks upon looks:
2 Comments
Vince
Too much photoshop though.
thisisnotreal
If you watch his videos on YouTube you realIze it’s not photoshop he’s just really good at doing makeup and special effects. Unfortunately he’s also a very problematic person if you do some research on him And/or have followed him in the past. I don’t deny his skill and artistic talent, but he’s not a person I personally want to follow or support