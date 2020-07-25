PHOTOS: This drag queen’s celebrity transformations are next level

Meet Alexis Stone, a gifted makeup artist and drag queen from Manchester, UK.

With just a palate, a few brushes and likely several hours of mirror time, Stone can transform into virtually anyone with remarkable results.

Scroll down to see looks upon looks:

Glenn Close as Cruella DeVil

Dorothy from The Wizard of OZ

Jennifer Aniston

Princess Diana

Macaulay Culkin from Home Alone

Greta Thunberg

Baby Yoda

And the most disturbing of them all, Donald Trump