PHOTOS: Fyre Fest organizer who almost blew guy for water introduces his new, much younger bf

Andy King has found true love, and presumably the new couple has enough water to drink to their hearts’ contents.

The event planner — who found unlikely viral fame after it was revealed in a Netflix documentary that he was prepared to orally stimulate a male customs official to score a case of Evian during the calamity that was 2017’s Fyre Festival — has introduced his new boyfriend, Craig McBlain, to the world via Instagram.

King, 58, shared a photo of himself with McBlain, 26, on a beach, writing:

“It only took 58 years to find true love.”

McBlain hails from Ayr, Scotland, and some digging reveals the two met at the Ultra Music Festival in Miami, Florida last year:

“Unexpected couple of days in Miami and at Ultra Festival,” McBlain wrote at the time, adding: “Plus met the famous Andy King from the Fyre Documentary”.

Still no word on that reality show, though.