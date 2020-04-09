blanket couture

PHOTOS: Guys are posting thirsty pictures of themselves for the “Quarantine Pillow Challenge”

By

Coronavirus cabin fever is taking hold.

Quarantined people the world over have started styling their bedding into fashion and then posting their photo spreads to social media.

One influencer, Conor McKenzie, took it to an extreme level by putting on an entire “blanket couture” runway show in his apartment.

“I have this really gorgeous blanket on my bed, I was like let me see if I can play around,” McKenzie tells New York Post, adding that he wanted to “bring a smile to people’s faces.”

While others may not be getting quite as elaborate as McKenzie with their bed chamber fashion looks, plenty are still having fun with the challenge. Anything to pass the time, right?

And now, the photos…

