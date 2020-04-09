PHOTOS: Guys are posting thirsty pictures of themselves for the “Quarantine Pillow Challenge”

Coronavirus cabin fever is taking hold.
Quarantined people the world over have started styling their bedding into fashion and then posting their photo spreads to social media.
One influencer, Conor McKenzie, took it to an extreme level by putting on an entire “blanket couture” runway show in his apartment.
blanket couture PART TWO! ??? who knew a blanket could be so chic? . . on a serious note though, i’ve had so much fun playing around creating these looks. it’s been a great distraction for me and i’m so happy it’s made so many of you smile during this difficult time. if you create your own blanket couture be sure to tag me so I can see! sending so much love to everyone!
“I have this really gorgeous blanket on my bed, I was like let me see if I can play around,” McKenzie tells New York Post, adding that he wanted to “bring a smile to people’s faces.”
While others may not be getting quite as elaborate as McKenzie with their bed chamber fashion looks, plenty are still having fun with the challenge. Anything to pass the time, right?
And now, the photos…
EN ROUGE & BLANC j'exilerais ma peur ?.. Et bah voilà le défi est relevé vive le #pillowchallenge ??? Tant que le défi ne me demande pas de me jeter d'une falaise, je relève ?? Comme on dit le ridicule ne tue pas … Mais heureusement !!!! ??? EN ROUGE & BLANC, mes luttes, mes faiblesses, je les connais ..?? Lâchez vos commentaires ??? ________________ Gja_aesthetic ? #fitness #motivation #gym #fit #fitfam #bodybuilding #workout #partage #linfatigable944 #ensemble #teamsosobodyshape #solidarité #beforeandafter #teampolobodyfit #gains #fitnessmodel #makeup #fitnessmotivation #healthy #healthyfood #bodybuilder #fatloss #progress #gymlife #strong #physique #bodyluxurytraining #gymrat #bodybuildinglifestyle
Cinto muito, miss the beach. . . . Nomeio, pelo direiro à igualdade, para este challenge: @andressemedo / @im_goncalo_palma / @josueuais / @andre_runa_moita / @corpodormente / @ruisineldecordes / @salvadormartinha / @manzarra / @dinodsantiago / @realpunch1 / @renatosanches18 / @cristiano / @joaofelix79 / @simaosabrosa20 / @betopimparell #PillowChallenge #StayHome #CovidAtHomeLifestyle
