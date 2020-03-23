Nice threads

PHOTOS: Harry Styles shows off his gay sex shirt

By

Harry Styles has received his fair share of queerbaiting criticism, but we’re still giving his recent fashion choice a definitive “toot.”

While doing an interview with a New Zealand news outlet, the journalist noticed the shirt underneath Styles’ outer layers. He asked the former One Direction member about it, and Styles gladly pulled his button-down open to reveal the full shirt.

Related: Keith Haring’s greatest erotic masterpiece is hidden in an old men’s room in NYC

The image is by Keith Haring and depicts two men offering one another a hand, if you will.

It also reads “Safe Sex,” which Styles relays in this clip:

Here’s another shot:

View this post on Instagram

Yes we love to see it

A post shared by H?tpwk (@harryysonlyangel) on