PHOTOS: Harry Styles shows off his gay sex shirt

Harry Styles has received his fair share of queerbaiting criticism, but we’re still giving his recent fashion choice a definitive “toot.”

While doing an interview with a New Zealand news outlet, the journalist noticed the shirt underneath Styles’ outer layers. He asked the former One Direction member about it, and Styles gladly pulled his button-down open to reveal the full shirt.

The image is by Keith Haring and depicts two men offering one another a hand, if you will.

It also reads “Safe Sex,” which Styles relays in this clip:

I didn’t think I needed a video of Harry Styles saying "safe sex," but now that I’ve got it I feel completepic.twitter.com/uQEhxCyTpz — Gio is staying at home (@leeismybatman) March 11, 2020

Here’s another shot: