PHOTOS: Hunky Aussie firefighters are here to cuddle and make your year MUCH better

Look, no one likes to acknowledge the passing of time. But you can at least make it easier on yourself by starting each new month with a hunky Aussie fireman smiling back at you!

That’s just one of the honorable missions of the Australian Firefighters Calendar, a charitable project that’s been bringing abs and good cheer into homes (and, sure, reminding us of important holidays) for 30 years now.

From its “humble beginnings” in 1993, the calendar was first established as a fundraiser for the Children’s Hospital Foundation, supporting research into better methods for treating childhood burns. As its grown into a global phenomenon over the past three decades, the project has expanded its outreach and is said to have raised a collective $3.4 million for charitable organizations.

We here at Queerty love to support a good cause, so one of our favorite fall traditions is the unveiling of next year’s Australian Firefighters Calendar. Below, you can find highlights from six dreamy calendars for 2023, including a brand-new “denim” edition in celebration of the 30th anniversary.

All six 2023 Australian Firefighters calendars are available now.

The 2023 Classic Calendar

For anyone who likes it simple and sexy—because sometimes all you need is the Original Recipe!

The 2023 Dog Calendar

“Cute men + cute dogs ” is an infallible formula, guaranteed to produce “awww’s” any month of the year.

The 2023 Cat Calendar

Or, if you’re feline catty (sorry, we had to), you can’t go wrong with this edition, featuring kittens galore.

The 2023 Horse Calendar

A horse, of course, also makes an ideal calendar model. For all of you who have fantasies about riding a horse across an empty beach while your arms are wrapped about a chiseled man. *swoon*

The 2023 Mixed Animals Calendar

Koalas, and ducklings, and echidnas—oh my! With a menagerie of critters, this edition proves to be the most popular, year after year.

The 2023 Denim Calendar

Hot off the presses, it’s the newest edition of the calendar, featuring the guys in all washes of denim. You’ve never been more jealous of a pair of jeans.

And, if you can’t get enough of these firefighters, you can follow them on Instagram, or check out their recent visit to The Kelly Clarkson Show. Kelly, squealing with excitement about her Aussie guests, is all of us: