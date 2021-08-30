PHOTOS: Hunky Ecuadorian actor Roberto Manrique comes out

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roberto Manrique (@robertomanrique13)

Ecuadorian heartthrob, actor and model Roberto Manrique has come out publicly as a gay man.

Manrique, 42, the star of the popular telenovelas Doña Bárbara, Victorinos and El Clon, took to Instagram on Saturday to share heartfelt news with his fans.

“It had never seemed important to me to say that I am homosexual because I really considered that it is irrelevant, that there are other aspects of who I am and that is the priority,” Manrique explained in the video. “Robertito [Little Robert] grew up in a world that did not allow him to be who he was, when even crying was not of men, that vulnerability was not worthy, let alone the fact that I liked men and that I felt, since I can remember, that there was something in me that was wrong.”

Manrique then went on to clarify that he has long been open about his sexuality to his friends and family, and has long since let go of the feelings of shame and guilt that made him scared as a young man. He also revealed that he has a long-term boyfriend as well.

“I have a beautiful partner, I have a beautiful boyfriend,” he added. “I have been in love for seven years, in an incredible relationship. They cannot imagine how we have grown, how we have driven ourselves. He is an amazing man who works in activism. It has been my support from a distance.”

