PHOTOS: Hunky Jesus Contest manages to resurrect our spirits in challenging times

It may not quite feel like spring has sprung, but still the San Francisco Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence delivered a time-honored vernal tradition, albeit with some major modifications: The Hunky Jesus and Foxy Mary contests bloomed online this year.

The annual Easter event, normally held in Dolores Park or Golden Gate Park and attended by 10,000 or so spectators, pits scantily (and sacrilegiously, depending on who you ask) clad Jesus’ and Maries against one another as they contend to be the King and Queen of Kings and Queens, respectively.

Day 27 of #sflockdown and @SisterRoma and @qnightlifefund are bringing so much light and love into my dark, basement Castro apartment. PS- Keith for #HunkyJesus2020 ??? pic.twitter.com/OwLGclmYjH — Michael Kasian (@michaelKASIAN) April 12, 2020

The event was broadcast on Zoom and Twitch this year, and featured contestants from around the world.

The winners will be announced later this week, but enjoy these past and present photos from the SF Sisters’ Instagram in the meantime: