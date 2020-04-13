Amen

PHOTOS: Hunky Jesus Contest manages to resurrect our spirits in challenging times

It may not quite feel like spring has sprung, but still the San Francisco Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence delivered a time-honored vernal tradition, albeit with some major modifications: The Hunky Jesus and Foxy Mary contests bloomed online this year.

The annual Easter event, normally held in Dolores Park or Golden Gate Park and attended by 10,000 or so spectators, pits scantily (and sacrilegiously, depending on who you ask) clad Jesus’ and Maries against one another as they contend to be the King and Queen of Kings and Queens, respectively.

The event was broadcast on Zoom and Twitch this year, and featured contestants from around the world.

The winners will be announced later this week, but enjoy these past and present photos from the SF Sisters’ Instagram in the meantime:

Please join us and the folks from the Queer Nightlife Fund this Sunday at 1pm to see our contestants! This Easter Sunday, the SF Bay Area Queer Nightlife Fund will be teaming up with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence & 6 amazing Bay Area DJs to present the Hunky Jesus & Foxy Mary Competition–all ONLINE., hosted by the one and only Sister Roma! As usual, our hosts and DJ’s will be entertaining you from their homes, giving you an interactive party experience while you shelter in place–we will also be featuring images and video from our sainted contestants! The San Francisco Queer Nightlife Fund will be broadcasting Hunky Jesus & Foxy Mary LIVE on Facebook and Twitch. Tune in 1-6pm PST on Easter Sunday: https://www.facebook.com/events/1087135628315150/

Dear Community, It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that our annual Easter celebration (commonly known as "Hunky Jesus") will be postponed to a later date due to the current threat from COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and it will not take place at Dolores Park on Easter Sunday this year. We still don't know when the new date will be, but please keep checking our page for more information. We're terribly sad and this was a very difficult decision to make, but we're sure that this event will be even more special once it happens – don't throw your costumes away, Hunky Jesus is only postponed! We appreciate your understanding in this matter and wish everyone to be safe, healthy and full of joy!

