PHOTOS: Hunky Jesus Contest manages to resurrect our spirits in challenging times

It may not quite feel like spring has sprung, but still the San Francisco Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence delivered a time-honored vernal tradition, albeit with some major modifications: The Hunky Jesus and Foxy Mary contests bloomed online this year.
The annual Easter event, normally held in Dolores Park or Golden Gate Park and attended by 10,000 or so spectators, pits scantily (and sacrilegiously, depending on who you ask) clad Jesus’ and Maries against one another as they contend to be the King and Queen of Kings and Queens, respectively.
Day 27 of #sflockdown and @SisterRoma and @qnightlifefund are bringing so much light and love into my dark, basement Castro apartment. PS- Keith for #HunkyJesus2020 ??? pic.twitter.com/OwLGclmYjH
— Michael Kasian (@michaelKASIAN) April 12, 2020
The event was broadcast on Zoom and Twitch this year, and featured contestants from around the world.
The winners will be announced later this week, but enjoy these past and present photos from the SF Sisters’ Instagram in the meantime:
View this post on Instagram
Superstar April Carrion @aprilcarrion from Puerto Rico is not a contestant, but is kicking off our Easter Celebration!!!! Let the new Hunky Jesus and Foxy Mary rise! Check out our contestants videos on our Easter Webcast at 1:45pm PT and 2:45pm PT and some amazing DJs playing Live! Link in bio
View this post on Instagram
Mary D’night @johnnydelrey From: San Francisco, ca Bio: Forgive her as her tongue lies through her brain. The grace the body ohhhh that face makes you want to party. She’s just a horny holy fool and you can have her body… At a price, But you can never have her soul. – check out contestant video on our Easter Webcast at 1:45 and 2:45 to get the FULL effect! Link in bio
View this post on Instagram
Virgen de Potdalupe @bo_vain From: San Francisco, ca Bio: Virgen de Potdalupe is a weed smoking foxy "mary" passing her time in quarantine smoking grass and listening to her favorite mariachi songs from her childhood in beautiful poor third world country Mexico. As a foxy Virgen de Potdalupe i enjoy a good joint, catch me stumbling down your favorite bar, watch me walk away, or smell me down at dore alley. Always smoking to calm the body and tune the crazy out, i don't get ready, i stay elevated! – check out contestant video on our Easter Webcast at 1:45 and 2:45 to get the FULL effect! Link in bio
View this post on Instagram
Jesusville Jesus @2gattini1cane From: San Francisco, ca Bio: Bring it all down to Jesusville! The folks of Jesusville are drinking red red wine to forget these quarantine times! We are paying homage to Justin Timberlake's recurring SNL skits "Bring it all down to whatever-ville". – check out contestant video on our Easter Webcast at 1:45 and 2:45 to get the FULL effect! Link in bio
View this post on Instagram
Please join us and the folks from the Queer Nightlife Fund this Sunday at 1pm to see our contestants! This Easter Sunday, the SF Bay Area Queer Nightlife Fund will be teaming up with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence & 6 amazing Bay Area DJs to present the Hunky Jesus & Foxy Mary Competition–all ONLINE., hosted by the one and only Sister Roma! As usual, our hosts and DJ’s will be entertaining you from their homes, giving you an interactive party experience while you shelter in place–we will also be featuring images and video from our sainted contestants! The San Francisco Queer Nightlife Fund will be broadcasting Hunky Jesus & Foxy Mary LIVE on Facebook and Twitch. Tune in 1-6pm PST on Easter Sunday: https://www.facebook.com/events/1087135628315150/
View this post on Instagram
It’s Sunday… you’re at home and have already watched ALL the series and movies available. How about putting together a costume, snapping a pic, creating a short video using your phone and submitting your entry to our contest?? Here’s your chance to do something fun while sheltering-in-place and be a part of history by becoming the first winner of the Hunky Jesus & Foxy Mary Online Contest!!!! Link in bio for more info!! ?? #hunkyjesus #sistersofperpetualindulgence
View this post on Instagram
Dear Community, It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that our annual Easter celebration (commonly known as "Hunky Jesus") will be postponed to a later date due to the current threat from COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and it will not take place at Dolores Park on Easter Sunday this year. We still don't know when the new date will be, but please keep checking our page for more information. We're terribly sad and this was a very difficult decision to make, but we're sure that this event will be even more special once it happens – don't throw your costumes away, Hunky Jesus is only postponed! We appreciate your understanding in this matter and wish everyone to be safe, healthy and full of joy!
View this post on Instagram
Easter was an absolute BLAST! Thank you to every last one of you who came and made this year one for the books. . And remember: you always have a nun on your side. ALL MEN, ALL WOMEN, and ALL OTHERS!! SF is alive and well. ???? . . ?: @garajegooch13 . . #thesistersofperpetualindulgence #sistersofperpetualindulgence #spi #bayarea #gayarea #lgbt #queerhistory #history #gaymua #lewks #sanfrancisco #sf #drag #localdrag #supportlocaldrag #joyasactivism #localqueen #instagood #california #instasanfrancisco #pride #sfpride #gay #werunsf #lgbtq #hiv #endstigma #bodypositive #easter