PHOTOS: Instagays show off their best #mask4mask looks

Both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization recommend people wear cloth masks when out in public to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Yet there are still those who refuse to do so.

Like that Karen who had an absolute meltdown inside a Trader Joe’s in North Hollywood over the weekend when she was told she needed to wear a mask inside the store as mandated by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

Opening day at Trader Joe’s in North Hollywood, Ca. Karen is mad she was mask shamed… pic.twitter.com/pF3Zgj3w2E — Rex Chapman?? (@RexChapman) June 27, 2020

One person who is not having any of this mask-denying B.S. is George Takei who, at age 83, is at an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

Yesterday, he tweeted: “The fragility of folks who won’t wear a mask is truly breathtaking. I lived for four years inside two internment camps, and I heard less bitching and whining there than I do today.”

The fragility of folks who won’t wear a mask is truly breathtaking. I lived for four years inside two internment camps, and I heard less bitching and whining there than I do today. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 28, 2020

The tweet has received almost 170K likes, 36K retweets, and hundreds of comments.

Meanwhile, over on Instagram, Instagays have been showing off their masks using the hashtag #mask4mask.

Now that’s one hashtag we can get behind!

On a serious note, if you’re one of those people who still refuses to a mask when you’re out in public, please reconsider. If you can’t do it for yourself, do it for George Takei.

