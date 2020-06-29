PHOTOS: Instagays show off their best #mask4mask looks

Both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization recommend people wear cloth masks when out in public to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Yet there are still those who refuse to do so.
Like that Karen who had an absolute meltdown inside a Trader Joe’s in North Hollywood over the weekend when she was told she needed to wear a mask inside the store as mandated by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.
Opening day at Trader Joe’s in North Hollywood, Ca.
Karen is mad she was mask shamed… pic.twitter.com/pF3Zgj3w2E
— Rex Chapman?? (@RexChapman) June 27, 2020
One person who is not having any of this mask-denying B.S. is George Takei who, at age 83, is at an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19.
Yesterday, he tweeted: “The fragility of folks who won’t wear a mask is truly breathtaking. I lived for four years inside two internment camps, and I heard less bitching and whining there than I do today.”
The tweet has received almost 170K likes, 36K retweets, and hundreds of comments.
Meanwhile, over on Instagram, Instagays have been showing off their masks using the hashtag #mask4mask.
Today is #mcm and it goes out to Danny ? As you can see we are still #mask4mask ? all thanks to Brooke for coming all the way through with the clutch health hookup ???? not all s/heroes wear capes but they do don masks so CDC-you later ‘Rona Edit: certain agitators be hatin’ on my @lululemon tank here.. ? just cosplaying my best Buckhead life ?????
BLACK LIVES MATTER!!! BLACK LIVES MATTER!!! . HAPPY JUNETEENTH!! This should’ve been a national holiday for several years and still needs to be one!!Everything going on in this world is just history in the making! Just like June 19th was a landmark historical day in 1865. . . For the people that have kept their eyes closed for their entire lives, they haven’t seen that COMPLETE freedom for black people IS still something being fought for 155 years later!! Racism is at its highest it’s been in years. The thing is that it’s always been there it’s never left, people just became more clever at how they express their racism towards minority groups. . . Seeing it today, it’s as if we have time traveled back to the 18 and 1900’s with what’s being done!! History definitely repeats itself and we’re living it; from the pandemic to the Black Lives Matter Movement! Both very real and serious things, but yet there’s people out there that are arrogant, ignorant, uneducated, and self absorbed that believe this is all a hoax! If you’re one that believes this please wake up and go read a book or watch something to educate yourself on why both these major events are real and need us! . . #juneteenth #blacklivesmatter #juneteenth2020 #facemask #mask4mask #michaelngo #revivalmaskproject #male #gay #nurse #nicunurse #malenurse #nurselife #skincare #gayboy #skincareroutine #glowdeeper #makeupartist #makeupoftheday #lgbt #instaboygay #muscle #cute #spikes #hauslabs #hausparty
????? – – – – – #picoftheday #mask4mask #mask #abs #pecs #pushday #chestday #summerbodu #quarentinelife #handsomeblackmen #postworkout #preworkout #maleform #malefigure #instafit #melanin #instagay #gaystagram #gaymuscle #musclegay #thescruffyhomo #beardedmuscle #bearded #scruff #scruffy
Now that’s one hashtag we can get behind!
On a serious note, if you’re one of those people who still refuses to a mask when you’re out in public, please reconsider. If you can’t do it for yourself, do it for George Takei.
