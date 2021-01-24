PHOTOS: The internet has discovered its latest royal heartthrob in Arthur Chatto

He’s 26th in line to the British throne, an Aquarius, and holds two World Records.

Arthur Chatto is the grandson of Princess Margaret, the grand nephew of Queen Elizabeth, and according to the internet, a total babe.

The thirst is strong for the 21-year-old “burgeoning fashion expert and influencer,” who is also a personal trainer and member of the University of Edinburgh’s rowing team, where he studies geography.

Chatto also holds the distinction of being part of the youngest team to row around Great Britain, as well as the youngest person on the team.

His Instagram has caused quite the ripple: