PHOTOS: The internet has discovered its latest royal heartthrob in Arthur Chatto

He’s 26th in line to the British throne, an Aquarius, and holds two World Records.
Arthur Chatto is the grandson of Princess Margaret, the grand nephew of Queen Elizabeth, and according to the internet, a total babe.
The thirst is strong for the 21-year-old “burgeoning fashion expert and influencer,” who is also a personal trainer and member of the University of Edinburgh’s rowing team, where he studies geography.
Chatto also holds the distinction of being part of the youngest team to row around Great Britain, as well as the youngest person on the team.
His Instagram has caused quite the ripple:
8 Comments
Cam
““burgeoning fashion expert and influencer,” ”
So born with everything handed to him, and that is what he aspires to? Probably time to dissolve the Monarchy and aristocracy if this is the goal of what they’re producing now.
Monkey1
Jealous much? The monarchy brings in 4x more money than they take in, so they are actually profitable. This guy is too far down the the line to get free money. Maybe fix your own garbage country before commenting on something you don’t know anything about.
Monkey1
Chrisk
Who cares? He’s obviously got rich parents because of his mother’s family. Your country started this stupid internet influencer garbage anyway, and now you guys call bullsh*t on someone from a different country? Look at your own influencers who are a million times more toxic than this guy. What’s your point in stating how much he’s worth?
Chrisk
Monkey1
How many 21 yo’s do you know that have a worth of 10 million? He is a royal family member so yes he does get “free money”.
Monkey1
ChrisK
His money comes from his parents. He’s not getting anything from the public purse because he’s too far down the line. Did he have advantage of because of his lineage? Yes, but that’s no different that the hoards of US “Celebrity” kids pushing crap on their Instagram pages. You people have your own royalty but they’re singers and actors… but think you’re better than a country that has a royal presence? Typical American arrogance.
Brian
What in hell is a “burgeoning expert”? Sounds like a child answering the question, “What do you want to be when you grow up?”
And his intermediate-level “expertise” is in acquiring free swag to photograph for his own social media? So he’s an almost-expert at being given things?
The big sky
The whole idea of a monarchy in this day and age is ridiculous. The aristocracy and titles are idiotic and just money making scams and status symbols for people who are quite often rather dim. Just look at the privileged right wing nut jobs running the UK just now.
Fahd
Wow! Looks terrific! I’m an instant fan. Thanks for bringing him to our attention. As far as I know, his branch of the royal family is squeaky clean compared to her Majesty’s direct descendants. It may be a crush, but more of him, please.