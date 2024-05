Your weekly queer and queer-adjacent fashion recap has arrived!

We’re clocking all the celebrity style slays, serves and stuns on red carpets from coast-to-coast and around the world.

Whether it was Wilson Cruz’s tuxedo serve, Laverne Cox‘s sheer eleganza, Nymphia Wind’s royal slayage, or Brandon Flynn’s peek-a-boo vest moment, the lewks looks did not disappoint.

Click through to peep all of your favorite stars rockin’ sickening getups from the last seven days…