PHOTOS: Jonathan Bailey’s chest hair, Dan Levy’s napkin chic & all the queerest fashions at the 2024 Emmy Awards

Television’s biggest night arrived (for the second time this year) and the stars brought out all their red carpet finery.

Just eight months after the strike-delayed 2023 Emmy Awards aired in January, the 76th Annual Emmy Awards rolled up to the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles to honor the small screen’s biggest actors and shows on Sunday.

While Shogūn (Best Drama), Baby Reindeer (Best Limited Series) and The Bear took home a slew of awards, queer-inclusive comedy Hacks pulled off one of the most shocking (and well-deserved!) wins by taking home Best Comedy. You can check out all of the night’s gayest moments here.

Fashion-wise, queer celebs did not disappoint as they donned some of the night’s chicest and boldest looks.

Jonathan Bailey kept it hairy yet smooth, Andrew Scott got us ruffled, Jodie Foster went wife chic, Mark Indelicato brought back the ’70s vibes, RuPaul served country, and the Drag Race queens had everyone gooped & gagged living their over-the-top red carpet fantasy.

Now without further ado, click through for all the fiercest looks from the 76th annual Emmy Awards below: