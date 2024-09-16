strike a pose

PHOTOS: Jonathan Bailey’s chest hair, Dan Levy’s napkin chic & all the queerest fashions at the 2024 Emmy Awards

By Johnny Lopez September 16, 2024 at 10:00am
2024 Emmy Awards fashion

Television’s biggest night arrived (for the second time this year) and the stars brought out all their red carpet finery.

Just eight months after the strike-delayed 2023 Emmy Awards aired in January, the 76th Annual Emmy Awards rolled up to the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles to honor the small screen’s biggest actors and shows on Sunday.

While Shogūn (Best Drama), Baby Reindeer (Best Limited Series) and The Bear took home a slew of awards, queer-inclusive comedy Hacks pulled off one of the most shocking (and well-deserved!) wins by taking home Best Comedy. You can check out all of the night’s gayest moments here.

Fashion-wise, queer celebs did not disappoint as they donned some of the night’s chicest and boldest looks.

Jonathan Bailey kept it hairy yet smooth, Andrew Scott got us ruffled, Jodie Foster went wife chic, Mark Indelicato brought back the ’70s vibes, RuPaul served country, and the Drag Race queens had everyone gooped & gagged living their over-the-top red carpet fantasy.

Now without further adoclick through for all the fiercest looks from the 76th annual Emmy Awards below:

Jonathan Bailey

Jonathan Bailey

As if the Giorgio Armani tux complete with cummerbund and the silk shirt weren’t enough to get everyone overheating, JB’s chest whiskers had every gay purring like the feral childless cat ladies we are!

Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin

Ricky was giving old Hollywood glamour in this his black and white Tom Ford tux.

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox

Laverne stunned in this vintage Alexander McQueen gown.

Andrew Scott

Andrew Scott

Andrew has us scurrying for a ruffled shirt (don’t you dare call it a Seinfeld Puffy Shirt!) after destroying the red carpet in this custom Vivienne Westwood tux.

Jessica Gunning, Nava Mau, and Richard Gadd 

Jessica Gunning, Nava Mau, and Richard Gadd

The Baby Reindeer queer trinity were giving winner eleganza.

Dan Levy

Dan Levy

Category is: bib realness! Show co-host Dan Levy donned a structural top by Loewe that cleaned up nicely.

Sarah Paulson & Holland Taylor

Sarah Paulson & Holland Taylor

Two Supremes are better than one.

Alan Cumming

Alan Cumming

Alan Cumming is no Traitor! He made sure to shout out his native Scotland and the trans community as part of his stylish ensemble.

Jodie Foster and Alexandra Hedison

Jodie Foster and Alexandra Hedison

The two-time Oscar winner took home her first Emmy for True Detective and shouted out “the love of my life,” wife Alexandra Hedison.

RuPaul

RuPaul

Welcome to the Cowboy Charles era. Shantay you stay, y’all!

Nymphia Wind

Nymphia Wind

The Drag Race winner peeled back the layers to her banana couture with this head-turning & club kid-inspired look.

Chris Perfetti

Chris Perfetti

Do not sleep on Perfetti. The Abbot Elementary star always brings his fashion A-game and this Christian Siriano ruffled top and wide-leg pants were a knockout.

Niecy Nash-Betts

Niecy Nash

Glamazon.

Bowen Yang

Bowen Yang

Bowen looking bodacious in Bode.

 Hannah Einbinder and Jean Smart

Hannah Einbinder and Jean Smart

Hannah and Jean literally had the last laugh as the final category revealed was Hacks winning Best Comedy Series. The Queens of Comedy have arrived.

Mark Indelicato

Mark Indelicato

Mark has us saying “I do” to this baby blue ’70s wedding tux slay.

Bobby Berk and Emily Hampshire

Bobby Berk and Emily Hampshire

Asymmetrical suiting and matching eyeliner only brings these BFFs closer.

Taylor Zakhar Perez & his mother Antoinette

Taylor Zakhar Perez

We stan a mama’s boy!

Tyler James Williams

Tyler James Williams

Honorable mention to ally king TJW’s bulging bicep sleeveless serve. It’s clear why everyone is hot for teacher at Abbott Elementary!

