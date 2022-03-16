PHOTOS: Kick off The Queerties Awards 10th anniversary on the red carpet

We’re still buzzing from the 2022 Queerties Awards, and we can’t wait to relive the magic with you tonight. The Queerties 10th anniversary award show will stream on Revry and YouTube on Wednesday, March 16 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT. It will also be streaming on the Queerty homepage — we got you, girl!

Hosted by Drag Race star Mo Heart and Queerty Editor in Chief Dan Tracer, this year’s event honors Pose’s Michaela Jaé Rodriguez with the Icon Award and RuPaul’s Drag Race finalist Gottmik with the Groundbreaker Award. With appearances from Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus), Robin De Jesús (Tick Tick Boom), Amy Schneider (Jeopardy!), Ryan O’Connell (Special, Queer as Folk), Aubrey Peeples (Nashville), and a bevy of Drag Race favorites including Bianca Del Rio, it was an evening you won’t want to miss!

It wouldn’t be a proper awards show without a red carpet, so to kick things off before the show, here are some of the fabulous attendees as they made their way into the ceremony:

