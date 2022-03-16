category is...

PHOTOS: Kick off The Queerties Awards 10th anniversary on the red carpet

By
Dan Tracer, Mo Heart

We’re still buzzing from the 2022 Queerties Awards, and we can’t wait to relive the magic with you tonight. The Queerties 10th anniversary award show will stream on Revry and YouTube on Wednesday, March 16 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT. It will also be streaming on the Queerty homepage — we got you, girl!

Hosted by Drag Race star Mo Heart and Queerty Editor in Chief Dan Tracer, this year’s event honors Pose’s Michaela Jaé Rodriguez with the Icon Award and RuPaul’s Drag Race finalist Gottmik with the Groundbreaker Award. With appearances from Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus), Robin De Jesús (Tick Tick Boom), Amy Schneider (Jeopardy!), Ryan O’Connell (Special, Queer as Folk), Aubrey Peeples (Nashville), and a bevy of Drag Race favorites including Bianca Del Rio, it was an evening you won’t want to miss!

It wouldn’t be a proper awards show without a red carpet, so to kick things off before the show, here are some of the fabulous attendees as they made their way into the ceremony:

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez
Onyx
Zac Snow
Stephen Guarino
Aubrey Peeples
Mollee Gray
Kent Boyd
Tyler Gaca
Bianca Del Rio
Julian Burzynski
Denali Foxx
Monét X Change
Robin de Jesús
Manila Luzon
George M. Johnson
Rosalynne Montoya
Meatball
Willam Belli
Gabrielle Elisabeth
Garrett Clayton
Rams Doll
Marta BeatChu
Iamfaith
Kit Williamson and John Halbach
Scott Gatz
Arisce Wanzer
Philemon Chambers
Mikey Angelo
Dan Tracer
Bob the Drag Queen
Sean The Star Emperor
Mandy Salangsang and Michael Seligman
Trixie Mattel
Robbie Couch
James Bland
Curtis Hamilton
Eric Graise
Emile Ennis Jr. and A. J. Gibson
Leo Botello and Kameron Ross
Shalita Grant
Barrett Hutchinson

