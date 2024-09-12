vma slay

PHOTOS: Lenny Kravitz, Lil Nas X, Sasha Colby & all the hottest looks from the 2024 VMAs

By Johnny Lopez September 12, 2024 at 12:00pm
2024 MTV VMAs

Over the years, the MTV Video Music Awards has given off some major fashion moments.

Madonna writhing on the floor in a wedding dress at the inaugural ceremony in 1984, Lil Kim’s one-sleeved, breast-baring purple jumpsuit in 1999 and Lady Gaga’s controversial meat dress in 2010 are just some of standouts over the VMAs’ 40-year-history.

This year’s very gay ceremony, which was held for the first time at the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York on the 23rd anniversary of 9/11, did its best to recapture some of the sartorial pizazz that has been lacking in recent years.

An interesting trend that emerged was the new class of pop girlies referencing the iconic music queens that paved the way by wearing outfits paying tribute to their style genius. Among the Mother-inspired fits were Megan Thee Stallion and Tate McRae channeling Britney Spears, Sabrina Carpenter and Anitta honoring Madonna, and GloRilla serving Lisa “Left Eye” Lopez.

Meanwhile, the dudes continued to show skin whether it was Lil Nas X‘s Power Rangers crop top, Lenny Kravitz’s shirtless leather slay, newbie pop prince Benson Boone’s low-cut sparkling pantsuit or Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro’s tatted tank top thirst.

Now without further ado, check out the fiercest fits from the 2024 VMAs below…

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X

He’s a Power Ranger, a Moonman, and an six-pack king.

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes

Suave as ever.

Colton Haynes

Colton Haynes

This isn’t just a gray suit. It’s Dior Couture, baby!

Anitta – Like a Virgin?

Anitta

The Brazilian bisexual superstar appeared to channel Madonna‘s “Like a Virgin” bridal gown.

Chris Olsen

Chris Olsen

It’s still summer but Olsen just ushered in fitted turtleneck weather!

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion

The hostess of the evening brought the glamour before changing into a slew of ensembles throughout the night.

Cyndi Lauper

Cyndi Lauper

All hail Queen Cyndi proving 71-year-old girls just wanna have fun too!

Morphine Love Dion, Xunami Muse, Megami, Plane Jane, Dawn, Nymphia Wind and Mirrage

Drag Race queens

MTV is Drag Race and VMAs. Periodt!

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom

Despite seeming like they were attending completely different events (Did Katy just survive a shipwreck?), the married duo looked gorge together.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift

Don’t be fooled by the paid yellow dress, TayTay isn’t clueless. Childless Cat Ladies keep on winning!

Help make sure LGBTQ+ stories are being told...

We can't rely on mainstream media to tell our stories. That's why we don't lock Queerty articles behind a paywall. Will you support our mission with a contribution today?

Once Monthly Annually

Cancel anytime · Proudly LGBTQ+ owned and operated

One Comment*

  • ingyaom

    CORRECTION: Katy Perry was formerly married to Russell Brand. She is not currently married to Orlando Bloom.

Add your Comment

Please log in to add your comment
Need an account? Register *It's free and easy.

More in Eleganza*

Latest*