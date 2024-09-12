PHOTOS: Lenny Kravitz, Lil Nas X, Sasha Colby & all the hottest looks from the 2024 VMAs

Over the years, the MTV Video Music Awards has given off some major fashion moments.

Madonna writhing on the floor in a wedding dress at the inaugural ceremony in 1984, Lil Kim’s one-sleeved, breast-baring purple jumpsuit in 1999 and Lady Gaga’s controversial meat dress in 2010 are just some of standouts over the VMAs’ 40-year-history.

This year’s very gay ceremony, which was held for the first time at the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York on the 23rd anniversary of 9/11, did its best to recapture some of the sartorial pizazz that has been lacking in recent years.

An interesting trend that emerged was the new class of pop girlies referencing the iconic music queens that paved the way by wearing outfits paying tribute to their style genius. Among the Mother-inspired fits were Megan Thee Stallion and Tate McRae channeling Britney Spears, Sabrina Carpenter and Anitta honoring Madonna, and GloRilla serving Lisa “Left Eye” Lopez.

Meanwhile, the dudes continued to show skin whether it was Lil Nas X‘s Power Rangers crop top, Lenny Kravitz’s shirtless leather slay, newbie pop prince Benson Boone’s low-cut sparkling pantsuit or Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro’s tatted tank top thirst.

Now without further ado, check out the fiercest fits from the 2024 VMAs below…