PHOTOS: Let your hot gay summer go out with a bang with these sizzling, white speedo thirst traps

Labor Day was designed to honor workers in the fight for fair working conditions, but nowadays it’s widely considered a day off to relax, barbecue, shop, or soak up the sun. It also means it’s unofficially the end of summer. Bring on the September scaries!
Although you technically have three more weeks to savor the season before the arrival of fall, many will be taking their last dips in the ocean or pool this weekend. RIP Summer Tan 2023™.
Adding insult to injury, the popular and arbitrary sartorial rule of “no white after Labor Day” has caused the masses to view it as a mandate requiring the packing up of alabaster pants, shoes, and swimsuits until the following Memorial Day.
Of course you are free to wear whatever color you want whenever you want (just make sure the material is seasonally appropriate!), but in honor of tradition we’re celebrating the end of warmer days by paying respects to the sizzling beach bros in their white bikinis.
Click through to get a final glimpse of the hot boys of summer rocking ivory speedos one last time before the sun sets…
D P
I didn’t know that Steve Grand had another channel on Instagram, GrandAxis.
Thanks, Queerty!
jp47
I remember, back in the day, I’d get a white Speedo and cut out the modesty panel in the front, so when I was wet from swimming the suit would be nearly transparent. It always had the desired affect I was looking for. Anyone else do this?
MISTERJETT
no, but thanks to all of the hot men who did.
stanley
All this time I thought the overlapping fabric in the front was to provide extra support.
bachy
@jp47
Why you nasty, nasty, nasty, nasty boy.
Rikki Roze
Nice that Queerty, for a change, featured a lot of men in this article who had body hair and didn’t all have gym bunny bodies. Thank you.
Fahd
The classic photos of David Beckham in a white speedo on a yacht should be included with any such lineup.
GayEGO
Oh my! Nice picture!
Pietro D
Two or three…. no more of the men were hot enough! The rest…. as they say, gag me with a spoon.
My friends and I look better in white speedos than most of these yuk men, some so absolutely ugly showing off something that should most definitely have been kept under wraps.
ScottOnEarth
Yet, you and your friends were not chosen to be part of this lineup. Dial it down girl, it’s not that serious.
nm4047
I’m with you, some looked like eggs with a rubber band around them.
Rikki Roze
Yea, Pietro. I’m sure you would have been much happier if all of the men had had huge gym built muscles and big dicks showing through their speedos. Says a lot about you……. Yuck!
Man About Town
“as they say, gag me with a spoon.”
Who’s “they”? Gnarly teens in the Valley circa 1980?
Mister P
I view this on the app. Why can’t I enlarge the photo so I can make an informed comment.
nm4047
because the pics are just copied from instagram.
Diplomat
They do enlarge unless it’s a multi picture set. Single pics enlarge just fine.
Man About Town
So many bare feet, so little time…
leecee
#4 Feet were definitely giving….
frapachino
I remember when models were hot. Their beauty was inspiring. Nothing wrong with these guys but they do not inspire me to want those swim trunks or to get an erection.
Matt in SD
You know that none of these are professional product shoots, right? These aren’t ads for speedos; they’re not trying to get you to buy anything. They’re just guys wearing them.
bachy
White swimsuits always bring to mind the perverse ad campaign for “Suddenly Last Summer” (1959).
The real Bruce
While all of them have a certain appeal, I find that #3 and #25 really make me sizzle.
NoRegrets
White after labor day?