PHOTOS: Let your hot gay summer go out with a bang with these sizzling, white speedo thirst traps

Labor Day was designed to honor workers in the fight for fair working conditions, but nowadays it’s widely considered a day off to relax, barbecue, shop, or soak up the sun. It also means it’s unofficially the end of summer. Bring on the September scaries!

Although you technically have three more weeks to savor the season before the arrival of fall, many will be taking their last dips in the ocean or pool this weekend. RIP Summer Tan 2023™.

Adding insult to injury, the popular and arbitrary sartorial rule of “no white after Labor Day” has caused the masses to view it as a mandate requiring the packing up of alabaster pants, shoes, and swimsuits until the following Memorial Day.

Of course you are free to wear whatever color you want whenever you want (just make sure the material is seasonally appropriate!), but in honor of tradition we’re celebrating the end of warmer days by paying respects to the sizzling beach bros in their white bikinis.

Click through to get a final glimpse of the hot boys of summer rocking ivory speedos one last time before the sun sets…