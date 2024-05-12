PHOTOS: Lil Nas X, Luke Macfarlane, Roxxxy Andrews & all the queerest fits of the week

slays, serves & stuns

Your weekly queer and queer-adjacent fashion recap has arrived!

We’re clocking all the celebrity style slays, serves and stuns on red carpets from coast-to-coast and around the world.

Whether it was Andy Cohen‘s sleeveless muscle serve, Jelani Alladin’s sheer eleganza, Roxxxy Andrews’ neon shade, or Joel Kim Booster giving tiny crop top realness, the lewks looks did not disappoint.

Click through to peep all of your favorite stars rockin’ sickening getups from the last seven days…

Wilson Cruz

Wilson Cruz

Wilson has us mad for plaid at the Mother of the Bride premiere in LA.

Luke Macfarlane

Luke Macfarlane

Who doesn’t want to get cardigan cozy with Luke at the Variety FYC Showcase in LA.

Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson

Sarah was Manhattan chic in this monochromatic ensemble at the unveiling of her portrait at Sardi’s in NYC.

Cole Escola

Cole Escola

Oh Mary! Cole did not come to play on Late Night with Seth Meyers in NYC.

Joel Kim Booster

Joel Kim Booster

JKB showing off the correct proportions (tiny top, full bottoms) for summer 2024 at the Loot Official Emmy FYC event in LA.

Jane Lynch

Jane Lynch

Mama Lynch for your nerves in this chic pantsuit at the Alzheimer’s Association California Southland Annual Magic Of Music Gala in LA.

Jelani Alladin

Jelani Alladin

Jelani was giving body-ody-ody with his sheer floral eleganza at the Electric Night Of Fashion At Soho House New York.

Julio Torres

Julio Torres

Category is: windy chic at the 2024 Ali Forney Center A Place At The Table Gala in NYC.

 Froy Gutierrez 

Froy Gutierrez

There’s nothing scary about Froy’s sick suit at The Strangers: Chapter 1 premiere in LA.

Nava Mau

Nava Mau

The Baby Reindeer star looked lovely in neutral florals at the SAG-AFTRA event in LA.

Bruce Bozzi & Bryan Lourd

Bruce Bozzi and Bryan Lourd

The Hollywood husbands stunned in their classic complementary tuxedos at the Met Gala in NYC.

Dexter Mayfield

Dexter Mayfield

Dexter brought the hot pink sass to the Ariana Madix x DSW Collection Dinner in Beverly Hills.

Chris Pine

Chris Pine

Pine knows you can’t go wrong with short shorts cabana suit and Huarache sandals at Jimmy Kimmel Live in LA. The trench coat is your call.

