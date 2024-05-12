PHOTOS: Lil Nas X, Luke Macfarlane, Roxxxy Andrews & all the queerest fits of the week

Your weekly queer and queer-adjacent fashion recap has arrived!

We’re clocking all the celebrity style slays, serves and stuns on red carpets from coast-to-coast and around the world.

Whether it was Andy Cohen‘s sleeveless muscle serve, Jelani Alladin’s sheer eleganza, Roxxxy Andrews’ neon shade, or Joel Kim Booster giving tiny crop top realness, the lewks looks did not disappoint.

Click through to peep all of your favorite stars rockin’ sickening getups from the last seven days…