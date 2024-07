Your weekly queer and queer-adjacent fashion recap has arrived!

We’re clocking all the celebrity style slays, serves and stuns on red carpets from coast-to-coast and around the world.

Whether it was Tom Daley‘s Olympic bikini, Madonna‘s superhero moment or Elite hunk Alejandro Albarracín rockin’ florals for summer, the lewks looks did not disappoint.

Peep all of your favorite stars rockin’ sickening getups from below…