PHOTOS: Madonna’s ex, lots of skin & all the fiercest men’s looks from New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week has taken over the Big Apple.

The launch of fashion month beings on the runways of New York before heading across the pond to the style capitals of Paris, London and Milan.

This year’s sartorial parade featured the Spring/Summer 2025 lines of legacy designers like Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger, queer trailblazers Willy Chavarria, Laquan Smith and Christian Siriano, as well as Maison Alaia choosing Gotham over Paris to turn the Guggenheim Museum’s legendary rotunda into a catwalk spectacular.

The front row at many of the shows was a who’s who of A-list actors (Jude Law, Naomi Watts) pop stars (Rihanna, Usher), supermodels (Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington) and even First Lady Jill Biden, who all took in the latest collections that will be inspiring fits for the next year.

Madonna also made NYFW a family affair as her son David Banda made his runway debut at the Off-White show, while her ex Carlos Leon (who is the father of the Queen of Pop’s eldest daughter Lourdes Leon) served executive realness at the Willy Chavarria show.

While most of the designs were for women, many of the fashion houses sprinkled in men’s looks that made it known skin is in. Is it ever out?!

Among the trends were plunging necklines, super short shorts, extra baggy slacks, jumpsuits and a fearless attitude to step outside gender norms to fully stop a room in its tracks.

Check out some of the fiercest highlights from the Spring/Summer 2025 shows at New York Fashion Week below: