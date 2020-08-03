PHOTOS: Masked Shawn Mendes flashes skin outside secret project

Singer Shawn Mendes is no stranger to guys asking him to choke them, a request he unanimously denies. And hey, that’s his prerogative.

But it’s not entirely surprising why some people jump to these (safe) fantasies when the star is spotted out in the world.

Just recently, Shawn was snapped working an all-black tank top look with matching mask, and it seems to be working for him. He’s in Los Angeles shooting a “super secret video project” (aka a music video, folks).

And just for kicks, here are some classic Hollywood given the pandemic treatment:

