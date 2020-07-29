PHOTOS: Masks on masks on masks, best of Queerty’s Instagram, July edition

If you don’t follow @Queerty on Instagram, you’re only getting half the story. Here’s a taste of what’s been bubbling over on our feed in July.
Quarantine Transformation
From @thegregbloomer – “So I wasn’t going to post this on Instagram, because… well yeah (sorry grandma), but after the overwhelming reaction on Twitter and the article on @queerty I have decided to share. It’s been 90 days since I decided to make a big change in my life. A month into quarantine I was depressed and gaining weight which scared the hell out of me. I had always wanted to lose weight, and was actually working out about 3-5 times a week before quarantine which helped my health greatly, but I wasn’t shedding lbs. I decided to give a keto (very low carb) diet a chance, and the results have been almost unbelievably quick. I am also doing 45+ minutes of cardio 4+ times week. It’s not easy, but seeing the change has been extremely motivating for me. I don’t hate the attention either…. I feel better than I have in possibly my entire life, and am proud to post this picture. Being overweight (which I still am) is always difficult as it’s been so stigmatized, especially in the gay community. There is no right body type — whatever makes you happy, and has you feeling good, is the right answer for you. If someone doesn’t like it, they can choke. I’m excited to see what happens in the next 90 days! Sorry in advance for being a thot on the internet.”
Wear a mask! And vote!
A PSA from Peppermint
A PSA from @peppermint247- “Here’s to being and staying loud. On a special note: #allyshipisloud does NOT mean speaking over or for the LGBTQ+ community. It means proudly claiming your allyship wherever you are and not shying away from being outed as an ally. Most often, allyship means not speaking for LGBTQ+ folks, but rather, passing the mic to us. Happy to be included in this special campaign by @sander_54 and @pinkmantaray-Look at my previous post, or on pinkmantaray.com/allyship to learn more.”
Welcome to the @lgbtq community, Andres Simon!
“I come to tell you about love without labels, without barriers. Many are waiting for this video from me. I know that many will criticize and judge me. Others will support me, they will be empathetic but I wanted to do it.” @andressimon_ just came out as bisexual, swipe up in our stories for more.????
#Mask4Mask4Mask4Mask
The Jazzmyne in the mirror
Angelica Ross paid tribute to John Lewis
From @angelicaross – “Walking the halls of Congress & speaking to @repjohnlewis was a moment I will NEVER forget. He took his time & spoke into me affirmations and Power! With conviction he told me his vision for liberation includes trans people. I absolutely am because of YOU! #RIPJohnLewis ?”
Keeping it casual with Michael and Corey
We’re not done protesting
If you stay COVID safe, you don’t have to get COVID safe
Dance 10, Looks 10
Beach Day with Blossom Brown
When you wear a mask, but make it fashion
Oh, Canadian Pit Crew!
July was Disability Pride Month
From @pinkmantaray – July is Disability Pride Month. Folks with disabilities, whether your disability is visible or not, I see you. You are valid. Loved. Needed. A few weeks ago, I asked for your input and your experience with disability. I am so thankful for the plethora of thoughtful responses to the question boxes, and even more DMs. I read through everything you all generously shared and amassed the information into these slides. In summary, it seems overwhelmingly clear to me that there exists vast diversity in the community of folks who experience disability. And the unifier is not rocket science: We all want to be treated as human, no matter our experience. Disability is often a misunderstood and marginalizing barrier that many folks experience and it is every non-disabled person’s responsibility to combat ableism. — Please note: I am not speaking as a person with disabilities. I did my best to simply share you all’s voices and input alongside the research I did. If I got something wrong, I’m all ears ?? — Alt text available for every slide. — #disabilitypride #disabilityawareness
We stan Elizabeth Warren stanning Shea Coulee
We remember Lady Red