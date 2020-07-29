PHOTOS: Masks on masks on masks, best of Queerty’s Instagram, July edition

If you don’t follow @Queerty on Instagram, you’re only getting half the story. Here’s a taste of what’s been bubbling over on our feed in July.

Each week we feature a mix of stories from the site, photos we love, and Instagrammers we know you’ll love.

Quarantine Transformation

Wear a mask! And vote!

A PSA from Peppermint

Welcome to the @lgbtq community, Andres Simon!

#Mask4Mask4Mask4Mask

The Jazzmyne in the mirror

Angelica Ross paid tribute to John Lewis

Keeping it casual with Michael and Corey

We’re not done protesting

If you stay COVID safe, you don’t have to get COVID safe

Dance 10, Looks 10

Beach Day with Blossom Brown

When you wear a mask, but make it fashion

Oh, Canadian Pit Crew!

July was Disability Pride Month

We stan Elizabeth Warren stanning Shea Coulee

We remember Lady Red