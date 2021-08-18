PHOTOS: Meet Samantha’s replacement on ‘Sex and the City’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker)

News on the new Sex and the City spinoff And Just Like That keeps coming. Now, star Sarah Jessica Parker has revealed the newest castmate of the show, a sort of replacement for Kim Cattrall’s Samantha.

“Oh so fine,” Parker posted to Instagram. “I’d sing along to 70’s love songs with this trio deep into any night. @justlikethatmax I’ll see you ladies tomorrow!”

Parker included photos of herself, SATC stars Kristen Davis and Cynthia Nixon, and newcomer Nicole Ari Parker on the set of the series. Parker, an actress known for her roles in Soul Food, Boogie Nights, Remember The Titans and Empire will officially join the cast as the fourth member of the ladies’ quartet as Lisa, a longtime friend of Carrie Bradshaw.

The announcement of Nicole Ari Parker joining the cast comes following the adding of queer actress Sara Ramírez to the cast as Che, a podcast host and friend of Carrie. Sex and the City series regular Kim Cattrall has spoken at length about her refusal to return to her role as sexual libertine Samantha, citing her age and a lack of diversity on the original show. It was also announced that the pilot episode of And Just Like That will include the death of a major character, thus setting up the show’s premise of friendship in the autumn of life.

And Just Like That will debut on HBO Max in 2022.