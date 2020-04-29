PHOTOS: Nephew of antigay televangelist comes out as a drag queen on Instagram

Meet Lucas Santos, the handsome son of Brazilian gospel singer Eyshila and nephew of popular televangelist Silas Malafaia. Santos just came out as a gay drag queen on Instagram.
His drag alter-ego, Periodt, has already attracted more than 43,000 followers on Instagram for her lipsync covers of songs like Lana Del Rey’s “Love.” Santos began posting videos as Periodt on April 20.
In response to fan questions, Santos also opened up about his complex relationship with his religious mother.
“If she could choose, would she have a gay son? No. If I could choose, would I have an evangelical pastor mother? No,” he confessed. “But it happened…We continue to love and respect each other.”
Eyshila, for her part, echoed Santos evaluation of the situation.
Os pais só podem fazer sexo, mas garantir a vida só quem pode é Deus. Nosso filhos são herança do Senhor, mas não são nossa propriedade. Eles são nossos filhos, não nossos troféus. Eles são nossos, mas são seres independentes. Não são a nossa continuação, mas tem sua própria história, com suas escolhas e suas experiências. Pais, amem seus filhos! Amem e expressem isso em palavras e atitudes. Se o que vocês derem, ainda assim não for suficiente para eles por alguma razão, não se culpem por isso. Os pais só podem dar o que tem. Além do mais, ainda que vocês cometam muitos erros na criação deles, existe um Pai no céu que é poderoso pra transformar toda maldição em bênção. Antes de serem nossos filhos eles pertencem a Deus. Assim como Deus nos ama incondicionalmente, AMEMOS nossos filhos também. Amemos mesmo sem concordar com seus erros. Amemos sem compactuar com suas escolhas. Amemos sem culpa e sem vergonha alguma. Afinal, quem ama não deve nada a ninguém. Nem explicações… #omilagresoueu #aindaqueestejamortoviverá #EuAindaVouSonhar #EUNAOVOUPARAR #vidaquesegue
“They are our children, not our trophies,” Eyshila wrote on Instagram. “They are ours, but they are independent beings. They are not our continuation, but they have their own history, with their choices and their experiences. Parents, love your children! Love and express it in words and attitudes. If what you give is still not enough for them for some reason, don’t blame yourself for it. Parents can only give what they have.”
Eyshila and Santos’ proclamation of mutual love might first seem benign, but it sends a powerful statement to fans familiar with their family. Eyshila is the sister-in-law of Silas Malafaia, one of Brazil’s most notorious anti-gay ministers. As pastor of the Assembly of God Victory in Christ Pentecostal Church, Malafaia has long targeted LGBTQ people, labeling them corrosive to society. He’s considered a staunch ally of President Jair Bolsonaro and has long opposed marriage equality in Brazil.
