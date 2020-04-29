PHOTOS: Nephew of antigay televangelist comes out as a drag queen on Instagram

Meet Lucas Santos, the handsome son of Brazilian gospel singer Eyshila and nephew of popular televangelist Silas Malafaia. Santos just came out as a gay drag queen on Instagram.

His drag alter-ego, Periodt, has already attracted more than 43,000 followers on Instagram for her lipsync covers of songs like Lana Del Rey’s “Love.” Santos began posting videos as Periodt on April 20.

In response to fan questions, Santos also opened up about his complex relationship with his religious mother.

Related: After dining with Trump, Brazil’s antigay president Jair Bolsonaro might have coronavirus

“If she could choose, would she have a gay son? No. If I could choose, would I have an evangelical pastor mother? No,” he confessed. “But it happened…We continue to love and respect each other.”

Eyshila, for her part, echoed Santos evaluation of the situation.

“They are our children, not our trophies,” Eyshila wrote on Instagram. “They are ours, but they are independent beings. They are not our continuation, but they have their own history, with their choices and their experiences. Parents, love your children! Love and express it in words and attitudes. If what you give is still not enough for them for some reason, don’t blame yourself for it. Parents can only give what they have.”

Eyshila and Santos’ proclamation of mutual love might first seem benign, but it sends a powerful statement to fans familiar with their family. Eyshila is the sister-in-law of Silas Malafaia, one of Brazil’s most notorious anti-gay ministers. As pastor of the Assembly of God Victory in Christ Pentecostal Church, Malafaia has long targeted LGBTQ people, labeling them corrosive to society. He’s considered a staunch ally of President Jair Bolsonaro and has long opposed marriage equality in Brazil.

Here’s some more from Santos’ Insta: