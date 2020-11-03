PHOTOS: Out Netflix star Omar Ayuso, a motorcycle, and no clothes

Omar Ayuso is best known for his role as the closeted Omar Shanaa on the Netflix series Elite, but he certainly does not appear to be hiding anything over on his Instagram.

The out-gay Spanish actor, 22, is no stranger to posting the occasional (and always tasteful) thirst trap, and his latest finds him seductively posing on a motorcycle.

In fact, he gets quite intimate with the machine, and we just hope they sanitized those handlebars first — you can never be too careful these days.

“Mucho más a mi me duele,” he wrote, which translates to: “It hurts much more.”

It hurts us even more:

During a chat with Interview Magazine this summer, Ayuso outlined his approach to social media:

“In the end, a social network is nothing more than an expression of the version of ourselves that we wish to be,” he said. “It’s a showcase for what I want to talk about.”

Here’s some more from his feed, starting with lots of motorcycle outtakes: