PHOTOS: Netflix teases Ryan Murphy’s very gay trip to ‘The Prom’

Netflix has just teased one of its tentpole projects for the winter: Ryan Murphy’s adaptation of the Tony Award-nominated musical The Prom.

The Prom debuted on Broadway in 2018 where it won rave reviews, eventually running for 309 performances. The story takes inspiration from the real-life case of Constance McMillen, a gay senior at Itawamba High School in Fulton, Mississippi who wanted to take her girlfriend to prom. When the administration barred her from attending, McMillen took her case to the school board, which opted to cancel the prom rather than side with either party. McMillen and the ACLU sued the school district, attracting international attention from celebrities and queer rights advocates.

The musical version of the story fictionalizes the characters and resets the action from Mississippi to Indiana, and adds a subplot involving two out-of-work actors who inject themselves into the case with disastrous–if hilarious–results.

Broadway lover Ryan Murphy will direct the new film version of the musical, which also features an all-star cast including Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden, Keegan-Michael Key, Kerry Washington, and Andrew Rannells.

Have a look. We feel a song coming on.