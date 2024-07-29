PHOTOS: New York Swim Week kept the gays parched with a pool boy fantasy of sizzling bathing suits

The Big Apple turned into one giant pool party over the weekend.

On the heels of Miami Swim Week in May and Los Angeles Swim Week in June, a parade of models in sultry swimwear took center stage at New York Swim Week.

Held at the Life Time SKYDECK in Hell Kitchen, this year’s bikini-palooza was themed “Swimtopia” and featured more than 25 diverse designers showcasing their latest collections, including: My Generation, Bathhouse, MLC Swimwear, Haitian Doll by Jobella, Fide, Soiree Miami Beach, Emerald Swimwear, Fly Avir and EVITA x Elizabeth & CO.

While many of the brands focused on women’s bathing suits, there were still plenty of men’s fits to keep the gays quenched. Although, there really is no need for board shorts to have more than 5-inch inseams!

With Labor Day approaching faster than we’d like to admit, savor the summer and get some fashion inspiration for your next beach getaway by checking the highlights from New York Swim Week below…