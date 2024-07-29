flaunt it

PHOTOS: New York Swim Week kept the gays parched with a pool boy fantasy of sizzling bathing suits

By Editors July 29, 2024 at 4:00pm
NY Swim Week

The Big Apple turned into one giant pool party over the weekend.

On the heels of Miami Swim Week in May and Los Angeles Swim Week in June, a parade of models in sultry swimwear took center stage at New York Swim Week.

Held at the Life Time SKYDECK in Hell Kitchen, this year’s bikini-palooza was themed “Swimtopia” and featured more than 25 diverse designers showcasing their latest collections, including: My Generation, Bathhouse, MLC Swimwear, Haitian Doll by Jobella, Fide, Soiree Miami Beach, Emerald Swimwear, Fly Avir and EVITA x Elizabeth & CO.

While many of the brands focused on women’s bathing suits, there were still plenty of men’s fits to keep the gays quenched. Although, there really is no need for board shorts to have more than 5-inch inseams!

With Labor Day approaching faster than we’d like to admit, savor the summer and get some fashion inspiration for your next beach getaway by checking the highlights from New York Swim Week below…

 Evita x Elizabeth & Co 

NY Swim Week

Gorge and it’s the proper length for swim shorts.

Emerald Swimwear

NY Swim Week

Fun fact: You can make four gay board shorts from one hetero pair!

Fly Avir 

NY Swim Week

He’s working that waistband like a king.

Bathhouse Swim

NY Swim Week

THEE lewk of the night! 10s across the board.

Emerald Swimwear

NY Swim Week

Perfect for a pool day with the folks.

Emerald Swimwear

NY Swim Week

Flaunt your peach!

MLC Swimwear

NY Swim Week

This is definitely a fearless serve, but be prepared for interesting tan lines.

My Generation

NY Swim Week

Category is: body-ody-ody!

My Generation

NY Swim Week

The length is fine, but only if we can pretend that it’s a graphic print of Gaga.

Sahai Swim

NY Swim Week

He’s keeping it teal.

