PHOTOS: Nyle DiMarco would like you to see his new skin-tight, slim-fit cycling shorts

Nyle DiMarco has not let being in quarantine prevent him from keeping up with his fitness. Or his fashion.

Lately, the model/actor/activist has been staying busy by riding his bike, and he recently got some near cycling gear, which he modeled for his nearly 2 million followers on Instagram this week.

“Nyle is officially a cyclist in them tights is that ok?” he wrote in the caption.

The other week, DiMarco posted videos of himself doing back exercises on Twitter, “cuz quarantine,” he said.

Scroll down for even more pics from DiMarco’s Instagram page cuz, um, quarantine…

View this post on Instagram

post-cycling, celebrating golden hour ???????

A post shared by Nyle DiMarco (@nyledimarco) on

View this post on Instagram

you have my permission to talk about my grey hair ?

A post shared by Nyle DiMarco (@nyledimarco) on

View this post on Instagram

HOT BEACH DAY = HAPPY NYLE ?

A post shared by Nyle DiMarco (@nyledimarco) on

View this post on Instagram

the last mirror selfie of the decade ???

A post shared by Nyle DiMarco (@nyledimarco) on

View this post on Instagram

when you’re bored at a hotel in rochester ??

A post shared by Nyle DiMarco (@nyledimarco) on

View this post on Instagram

just waking up… mind my bed hair

A post shared by Nyle DiMarco (@nyledimarco) on

View this post on Instagram

on set and about to create MAGIC! coming soon ?

A post shared by Nyle DiMarco (@nyledimarco) on

View this post on Instagram

thought i heard something

A post shared by Nyle DiMarco (@nyledimarco) on

 

