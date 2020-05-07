PHOTOS: Nyle DiMarco would like you to see his new skin-tight, slim-fit cycling shorts

Nyle DiMarco has not let being in quarantine prevent him from keeping up with his fitness. Or his fashion.

Lately, the model/actor/activist has been staying busy by riding his bike, and he recently got some near cycling gear, which he modeled for his nearly 2 million followers on Instagram this week.

“Nyle is officially a cyclist in them tights is that ok?” he wrote in the caption.

The other week, DiMarco posted videos of himself doing back exercises on Twitter, “cuz quarantine,” he said.

Scroll down for even more pics from DiMarco’s Instagram page cuz, um, quarantine…

Related: Nyle DiMarco celebrates turning 30 by stripping down to his birthday suit