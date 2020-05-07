PHOTOS: Nyle DiMarco would like you to see his new skin-tight, slim-fit cycling shorts

Nyle DiMarco has not let being in quarantine prevent him from keeping up with his fitness. Or his fashion.
Lately, the model/actor/activist has been staying busy by riding his bike, and he recently got some near cycling gear, which he modeled for his nearly 2 million followers on Instagram this week.
“Nyle is officially a cyclist in them tights is that ok?” he wrote in the caption.
The other week, DiMarco posted videos of himself doing back exercises on Twitter, “cuz quarantine,” he said.
cuz quarantine pic.twitter.com/CzGogqG232
— Nyle DiMarco (@NyleDiMarco) April 24, 2020
Scroll down for even more pics from DiMarco’s Instagram page cuz, um, quarantine…
~15 MINUTE AB WORK OUT AT HOME ?? – 8 EXERCISES 2 ROUNDS 15 SEC RECOVERY EACH – ?Alternating Crunch (10x per side) ?Russian Twist (15x per side) ?Cycling ABS (20x per side) ?Mountain Climbers (10x per side) ?Alternating Elevation Beats (10x each) ?Crunch With Knees To Chest (20x) ?Alternating Beats (40 seconds) ?Plank Knee To Elbow (10x per side)
One Comment
Shirtless Climber
Slim legs are okay, but the upper body is too big for the thin thighs.