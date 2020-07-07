PHOTOS: Nyle DiMarco takes a steamy trip down memory lane

Summer 2019 feels like a distant fantasy to many people who are adjusting to the new, hopefully short-lived realities 2020 has delivered.
Count model, actor and deaf activist Nyle DiMarco among them.
Though his fitness (and thirst trap) game has remained strong under quarantine, DiMarco isn’t immune to feeling a bit of bittersweet nostalgia about last summer’s travel opportunities… and limited wardrobe.
He shared his trip down memory lane on Instagram, succinctly summing up his feelings with: “i miss summer [in europe]”.
A year ago today we released a sign language version of @arianagrande’s 7 RINGS video! I had so much fun transforming into her! How did the ASL video happen? Accessibility happened. (and of course @jakewil who directed the video) I tweeted Ariana to see if she could caption her music video because 466 million people with hearing loss would love to watch. She responded that she loved the idea. A few weeks later, Ariana released 7 RINGS music video with lyrics available to read onscreen! Then I was able to translate her lyrics into sign language.
today is national coming out day! ??? – I want to remind that coming out is a personal decision and should only be made by you To come out on your own terms is extremely important as it is powerful and so empowering POST A COMMENT WITH ?? TO SPREAD LOVE AND SUPPORT! P.S. @deafqueer is a wonderful deaf queer resource center #nationalcomingoutday
Big DEAF Energy!!! – I’ve been getting messages regarding sudden loss of hearing and/or the compatibility of fluency in sign language (or lack thereof) with the deaf community. Well @chellaman and I are here to tell you that there is no one right way to be deaf… so just BE YOU. Love yourself. Be your authentic self. And then the stars will align. I promise you this ??
