PHOTOS: Nyle DiMarco takes a steamy trip down memory lane

Summer 2019 feels like a distant fantasy to many people who are adjusting to the new, hopefully short-lived realities 2020 has delivered.

Count model, actor and deaf activist Nyle DiMarco among them.

Though his fitness (and thirst trap) game has remained strong under quarantine, DiMarco isn’t immune to feeling a bit of bittersweet nostalgia about last summer’s travel opportunities… and limited wardrobe.

He shared his trip down memory lane on Instagram, succinctly summing up his feelings with: “i miss summer [in europe]”.

Scroll through to see:

because i miss summer [in europe]

And hey, while we’re here:

the last mirror selfie of the decade ???

HOT BEACH DAY = HAPPY NYLE ?

when you’re hot and cold ?: @taylormillerphoto

Bathing in the desert ????? ?: @tatephoto

