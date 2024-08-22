haus of dnc

PHOTOS: Oprah Winfrey, Twinks for Kamala & all the must-see fashion moments from Night 3 of the 2024 DNC

By Johnny Lopez August 22, 2024 at 11:00am
DNC fashion - night 3

Night three of the 2024 Democratic National Convention was for the gays!

On top of musical moments by Maren Morris, Stevie Wonder, and John Legend with Sheila E., the night was filled with powerful speeches from queer politicos including HRC President Kelley Robinson, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, and our eloquent wordsmith king Pete Buttigieg.

Joy and freedom continued to be the overarching themes of the night as it even spilled over into some of the sartorial choices within Chicago’s United Center.

From Oprah mixing Democrat Blue and Republican Red to create her Independent eleganza to the Gen Z glam of “Twinks for Kamala”, the fits were giving truth, justice and the American slay!

Check out the major fashion moments from night three of the DNC…

“Twinks for Kamala”

Social media star Grant Gibbs got everyone’s attention with his hilarious “Twinks for Kamala” shirt. He and BFF Ashley Gibbs run the popular “Twink and a Redhead” account and will no doubt be fulfilling T-shirt orders well past November 5th. Your move, Bears for Kamala!

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg

Pete Buttigieg
credit: © Jasper Colt-USA TODAY

“Pete from Fox News” is a rock star anytime he opens his mouth and this was no exception. On top of his empowering speech, he had us melting by flashing his trifecta of baby blues.

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi

Nancy Pelosi

Nance never met a statement necklace she didn’t love and her lavender power suit helped to accentuate her head coastal grandmutha in charge (HCGIC?) style. 84 and fabulous!

National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman

Amanda Gorman

Her 2021 Inauguration poem may have been banned by Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis, but tonight the only drama was from Gorman’s sickening pastel blue gown with floor-length sleeves. This is how you SERVE your country!

PA Governor Josh Shapiro

Josh Shapiro
© Jasper Colt-USA TODAY

He sounds like Obama, looks like Jeremy Piven and has that slick Gordon Gekko swagger, we’re buying whatever Shapiro is selling. He can be our governor, president, and daddy!

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling

As the night’s celebrity host, Kaling brought the glam in this navy lace dress while cracking us up with tales of cooking with Kamala Harris and love for her home state of Massachusetts. Her now-viral shout out to newly divorced Ben Affleck was especially poignant considering her career first took off after writing the 2003 Off-Broadway show Matt & Ben, in which she also starred as Affleck. Sorry, J.Lo!

MN Governor Tim Walz and family

Tim Walz and family

Coach Walz accepted the party’s nomination for Vice President and warmed over the entire nation with his patriotic speech, while his wife and kids (especially proud son Gus!) had everyone reaching for the Kleenex. The Walz’s were a blue wall of American unity and proved a family that actually loves each other never goes out of style!

One Comment*

    Josh Shapiro failed to prosecute a man who almost certainly killed his girlfriend because that man belonged to a wealthy family who contributed to Shapiro’s campaign. This is the reason Kamala did not choose him to be VP

