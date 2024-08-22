PHOTOS: Oprah Winfrey, Twinks for Kamala & all the must-see fashion moments from Night 3 of the 2024 DNC

Night three of the 2024 Democratic National Convention was for the gays!

On top of musical moments by Maren Morris, Stevie Wonder, and John Legend with Sheila E., the night was filled with powerful speeches from queer politicos including HRC President Kelley Robinson, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, and our eloquent wordsmith king Pete Buttigieg.

Pete Buttigieg NAILED IT per usual!!!!!



Mayor Pete for 2032!!!!!!!!



Here's his entire full speech. pic.twitter.com/HWOwX926o5 — Art Candee ?? (@ArtCandee) August 22, 2024

Joy and freedom continued to be the overarching themes of the night as it even spilled over into some of the sartorial choices within Chicago’s United Center.

From Oprah mixing Democrat Blue and Republican Red to create her Independent eleganza to the Gen Z glam of “Twinks for Kamala”, the fits were giving truth, justice and the American slay!

Check out the major fashion moments from night three of the DNC…