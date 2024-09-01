PHOTOS: Pedro Pascal, Gael García Bernal in drag & all the fiercest style moments from Pedro Almodóvar’s films

Over the course of more than four decades, Pedro Almodóvar has established himself as one of the most dynamic, unique and critically-acclaimed queer filmmakers working in the industry today.

The Spanish director has helmed 23 feature-length films and earned two Academy Awards (Best Foreign Language Film for All About My Mother, Best Original Screenplay for Talk to Her).

Almodóvar films are known for melodrama, kitschy humor, bold visuals, larger-than-life female characters, and storylines exploring identity, LGBTQ themes, family and passion.

Fashion is also key to his glossy aesthetic as Almódovar has collaborated with topped designers and couture houses like Jean Paul Gaultier, Gianni Versace, and Balenciaga to outfit stars that have included his muse Penelope Cruz, Pedro Pascal, Antonio Banderas, Tilda Swinton and Gael García Bernal, among many others.

Recently, the 74-year-old filmmaker sat down with Vogue to go over iconic style moments from his filmography for fashion bible’s ongoing “Life in Looks” series.

Below are highlights of each of the fierce fits with quotes from Almodóvar giving context, history and meaning to what went into picking the ensembles in each of the works.

From Pedro Pascal’s green Western wear and Gael García Bernal’s drag makeover to Penelope Cruz serving Sophia Loren realness and even Madonna‘s “SEX” boots, check out the biggest fashion moments from Pedro Almodóvar’s films…