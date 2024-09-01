life in looks

PHOTOS: Pedro Pascal, Gael García Bernal in drag & all the fiercest style moments from Pedro Almodóvar’s films

By Johnny Lopez September 1, 2024 at 8:00am
Pedro Almodovar film fashion

Over the course of more than four decades, Pedro Almodóvar has established himself as one of the most dynamic, unique and critically-acclaimed queer filmmakers working in the industry today.

The Spanish director has helmed 23 feature-length films and earned two Academy Awards (Best Foreign Language Film for All About My Mother, Best Original Screenplay for Talk to Her).

Almodóvar films are known for melodrama, kitschy humor, bold visuals, larger-than-life female characters, and storylines exploring identity, LGBTQ themes, family and passion.

Fashion is also key to his glossy aesthetic as Almódovar has collaborated with topped designers and couture houses like Jean Paul Gaultier, Gianni Versace, and Balenciaga to outfit stars that have included his muse Penelope Cruz, Pedro Pascal, Antonio Banderas, Tilda Swinton and Gael García Bernal, among many others.

Recently, the 74-year-old filmmaker sat down with Vogue to go over iconic style moments from his filmography for fashion bible’s ongoing “Life in Looks” series.

Below are highlights of each of the fierce fits with quotes from Almodóvar giving context, history and meaning to what went into picking the ensembles in each of the works.

From Pedro Pascal’s green Western wear and Gael García Bernal’s drag makeover to Penelope Cruz serving Sophia Loren realness and even Madonna‘s “SEX” boots, check out the biggest fashion moments from Pedro Almodóvar’s films…

Kika (1993)

Kika
credit: YouTube (screengrab)

This was Almodóvar’s first time collaboration with Jean Paul Gaultier.

“I asked Jean Paul to make her (Verónica Forqué) look very glamorous. But she experiences a disaster. Her breasts exploded, there’s blood. I think he was the first to use rubber thread for her hair,” the director said.

“It isn’t my best film, but at least the first hour is a lot of fun.”

The Flower of My Secret (1993)

The Flower of My Secret

“You can’t really see them here, but these boots are special. They were mine. They were back in fashion then. In the early ‘90s, Madonna showed them in her book Sex.

Bad Education (2004)

Gael Garcia Bernal in Bad Education
credit: Youtube (screengrab)

Gael García Bernal in drag as Zahara wearing Jean Paul Gaultier bodysuit made of paillettes and feathers.

“He dressed him in something that represents being nude, because there’s another body underneath that body. Sometimes it’s important to have well-defined curves, a bum. In this case it was important.”

Volver (2006)

Penelope Cruz in Volver
credit: YouTube (screengrab)

Penelope Cruz’s red and white checkered top made to look like a typical table cloth was in fact by Marc Jacobs.

“At one point, she [Penelope Cruz] wears a green knitted cardigan, which looks like the typical cardigan made by your mom, your aunt, or yourself … but it was Dolce & Gabbana.”

I’m So Excited (2013)

I'm So Excited
credit: YouTube (screengrab)

The comedy takes place on an airliner and features a stand-out lip sync performance of the Pointer Sisters’ hit “I’m So Excited” by the three gay male flight attendants.

“The flight attendants’ shirts are designed by David Delfín. The border trim is very important. The shirts have this trim and also the airline seats. This is all related to David’s designs at the time.”

Pain and Glory (2019)

Pain and Glory
credit: YouTube (screenshot)

“He [Antonio Banderas] wears a shirt and suit  by Miuccia Prada, who made it for me. I went to the Platino Awards in this suit, and I lent it to Antonio. How my suit could look good on Antonio is a mystery, but there you have it.”

The Human Voice (2020)

The Human Voice
credit: YouTube (screenshot)

“This dress is very difficult to wear. I don’t know how she [Tilda Swinton] managed to sit or at least lean back. It’s Balenciaga. Almost everything Tilda wears in the film is by Balenciaga.”

Parallel Mothers (2021)

Parallel Mothers
credit: YouTube (screenshot)

“Penelope’s [character] is a single mother and a feminist. I think it was her idea to wear this shirt by Chanel with the slogan ‘We Should All Be Feminists’. I accept suggestions and this shirt seemed absolutely appropriate.”

A Strange Way of Life (2023)

A Strange Way of Life
credit: YouTube (screenshot)

Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent made the outfits for the queer Western short starring Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal as former lovers who reunite.

“As far as Pedro [Pascal], who’s a cowboy, I wanted to add a touch of color, or else everything would be very dark. Regarding this jacket, a journalist asked why I used a green jacket in the West, and I was expecting that question. It’s inspired by an Anthony Mann film called Bend of the River, and it was worn by James Stewart.”

The Room Next Door (2024)

The Room Next Door
credit: YouTube (screenshot)

Almodóvar’s latest film is also his first feature-length film in English and stars Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton as best friends. He believes it’s their best performances in cinema for both actresses.

“I really like sofas in green. Moreover, green is a color I tend to repeat. In this case, we have two redheads who you can dress in as much as you like. …Here, for example, Tilda is wearing giant sweater by Loewe. She didn’t suggest it, but I saw she’d bought and I said: “Hey, let’s use it”, because I really liked it on her.”

Vogue’s Life in Looks: Pedro Almodóvar

Watch the film legend go through all of his looks in the full 17-minute Vogue video:

