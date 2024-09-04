PHOTOS: Peek inside Andy Cohen’s luxe NYC bachelor pad—which looks a lot like the Bravo Clubhouse!

Andy Coen (left), Ryan Serhant (right) | Photo Credits: Getty Images

Most nights, TV mogul Andy Cohen invites fans into the Clubhouse for his popular Bravo talk show Watch What Happens Live, but few—outside of family, friends & flings—have had the opportunity to see his actual house… until now!

This fall, Cohen is calling on Owning Manhattan star/real estate broker Ryan Serhant (who previously starred on Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing New York) to help him sell his gorgeous New York City home to the tune of $14 million.

The host first purchased the West Village digs back in 2003—when the Real Housewives were just a glimmer in his eye—and has since bought three adjoining units in the building, working with architects and designers to assemble them all into the duplex of his dreams.

Though renovations on the three bedroom, four bathroom bachelor pad only just wrapped in 2022, Cohen, now a father of two, realized he desperately wanted outdoor space, so he made the difficult decision to move into a penthouse with a massive terrace just a few-minute walk away.

In a July episode of WWHL, Cohen revealed fellow daddy (in more ways than one) Serhant would be the one to sell his “dream apartment,” and now, before it officially hits the market, we’re treated to a rare peek inside.

And, guess what? The house that Bravo built actually looks an awful lot like the Bravo Clubhouse! The warm wood flooring, the pops of patterns and accents of color, the shelves loaded with quirky bits & bobs—we’re starting to realize the WWHL studio space is heavily inspired by Cohen’s not-so-humble abode.

But enough talk, let’s take a look!