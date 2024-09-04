million $ listing

PHOTOS: Peek inside Andy Cohen’s luxe NYC bachelor pad—which looks a lot like the Bravo Clubhouse!

By Cameron Scheetz September 4, 2024 at 5:00pm
Andy Coen (left), Ryan Serhant (right) | Photo Credits: Getty Images

Most nights, TV mogul Andy Cohen invites fans into the Clubhouse for his popular Bravo talk show Watch What Happens Live, but few—outside of family, friends & flings—have had the opportunity to see his actual house… until now!

This fall, Cohen is calling on Owning Manhattan star/real estate broker Ryan Serhant (who previously starred on Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing New York) to help him sell his gorgeous New York City home to the tune of $14 million.

The host first purchased the West Village digs back in 2003—when the Real Housewives were just a glimmer in his eye—and has since bought three adjoining units in the building, working with architects and designers to assemble them all into the duplex of his dreams.

Though renovations on the three bedroom, four bathroom bachelor pad only just wrapped in 2022, Cohen, now a father of two, realized he desperately wanted outdoor space, so he made the difficult decision to move into a penthouse with a massive terrace just a few-minute walk away.

In a July episode of WWHL, Cohen revealed fellow daddy (in more ways than one) Serhant would be the one to sell his “dream apartment,” and now, before it officially hits the market, we’re treated to a rare peek inside.

And, guess what? The house that Bravo built actually looks an awful lot like the Bravo Clubhouse! The warm wood flooring, the pops of patterns and accents of color, the shelves loaded with quirky bits & bobs—we’re starting to realize the WWHL studio space is heavily inspired by Cohen’s not-so-humble abode.

But enough talk, let’s take a look!

The Living Room

Photo Credit: Eytan Stern Weber / Evan Joseph Images

You see what we mean? The whole things looks like an extension of the Watch What Happens Live live set—but that’s not a bad thing! The tastefully mismatched furniture, the pop art, that kooky tree stump side-table; and no Clubhouse would be complete without its own bar! Speaking of…

The Built-In Bar

Photo Credit: Eytan Stern Weber / Evan Joseph Images

Of course Cohen’s place has its own fully stocked bar! According to New York Times writer Debra Kamin, the host has thrown some infamous holiday parties at his home, with past guests including everyone from Sarah Jessica Parker to Madonna. “If the walls could talk, they would have a lot of tea to spill,” she jokes.

The Office

Photo Credit: Eytan Stern Weber / Evan Joseph Images

But why should the party stop there? Even Cohen’s home office space is decked out with a gold-plated disco ball, hanging over a custom staircase brought to life by interior designer Eric Hughes and the architect Gordon Kahn. And would you look at those bookshelves? Again, it’s giving the Bravo Clubhouse.

The Fireplace

Photo Credit: Eytan Stern Weber / Evan Joseph Images

This shot offers a glimpse at the bottom of the aforementioned custom staircase, which is beautiful, but with no railings, we can’t imagine that’s safe for Cohen’s young kids! Anyway, another set of tastefully mismatched chairs cozy up this corner of the living space, facing one of the house’s two wood-burning fireplaces.

The Kitchen

Photo Credit: Eytan Stern Weber / Evan Joseph Images

The kitchen gets a big wallop of whimsy with those pretty blue cabinets and wallpapering that appears to be some form of flower in soft-focus. But, let’s be honest, the real attention-grabber here are those views of the Manhattan skyline—it almost makes you forget that the room doesn’t seem to feature much counter space!

The Bathroom

Photo Credit: Eytan Stern Weber / Evan Joseph Images

Of the pad’s four bathrooms, the primary bath is the show-stopper, of course. It’s got a blue-tile shower, large teak tub with its own incredible view—ideal for soaking!—and dual His & His Guest sinks and vanity mirrors. Apparently, the place has its own steam room, too, but only special guests get to see that.

The Powder Room

Photo Credit: Eytan Stern Weber / Evan Joseph Images

From an aesthetic standpoint, our personal favorite room just might be this one, which looks like it came straight out of a glam-rocker’s fantasies. We love the sheer opulence of that reflective silver wallpaper—with playful cherry detailing—and the brightly colored entryway invites guests to indulge in whatever powder they please.

The Bedroom

Photo Credit: Eytan Stern Weber / Evan Joseph Images

Last but certainly not least: it’s where the magic happens! The bedroom is a little less “loud” than the rest of the house, but still features a fireplace and some trendy color/pattern clashing. We’d say this is a rare look into Cohen’s private quarters, though if you happen to be a twink in the Manhattan area, chances are you’ve already seen it! (We joke, we joke!)

So, that concludes our tour! You can read more about Andy Cohen‘s soon-to-be-former place in the NYT‘s exclusive—in the meantime, we’re going to call a few hundred friends and see if we can pool up enough money to put in a bid!

