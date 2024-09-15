slays, serves & stuns

PHOTOS: Ricky Martin, David Archuleta, Miss Vanjie & 14 other fierce fits that have us mesmerized

By Johnny Lopez September 15, 2024 at 8:00am

This week’s queer fashion recap is all about Latine excellence.

In honor of the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, we are shining an extra fabulous light on some of our most stylish Latin brothers and sisters who never fail to mesmerize on the red carpet with their fierce fits.

From style gods Ricky Martin and Colman Domingo to glamazon divas Nava Mau and Anitta to next gen trendsetters Omar Apollo and Julio Torres, these fearless fashionistas never disappoint with their style slays.

Click through to peep all of your favorite stars rockin’ glamorous getups for the gods …

Ricky Martin

The Puerto Rican superstar gave us a luxury bag moment while arriving to the Kering Foundation Third Annual Caring For Women Dinner at The Pool in New York City.

Nava Mau

Nava Mau

The Baby Reindeer breakout brought the glam to the The 37th Annual Hispanic Heritage Awards in Washington, DC.

Wilson Cruz

Wilson Cruz

Cruz was summer chic at the Voto Latino Foundation’s “El Party” in Chicago.

Anitta

Anitta

The Brazilian pop diva stunned in this shimmering gown at the MTV VMAs in Long Island, NY.

Omar Apollo

Omar Apollo

Apollo entered his film era at the premiere of his new movie Queer at the Venice Film Festival.

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose

The Oscar winner absolutely nailed it at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

Johnny Sibilly

Johnny Sibilly

Sibilly kept it baby smooth at a special screening of Netflix‘s Uglies in Los Angeles.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Michaela Jae Rodriguez

Rodriguez dazzled at a screening of her latest film Skincare in Los Angeles.

Harvey Guillen

Harvey Guillen

HG served rosas at the 39th Annual Imagen Awards in Los Angeles.

Miss Vanjie

Miss Vanjie

Miss Vanjie brought the ’80s Dynasty vibes to the GLAAD Media Awards in NYC.

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo

The fashion king continued his reign at the Boucheron Event at Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum in NYC.

Lauren Jauregui

Lauren Jauregui

The former Fifth Harmony songstress commanded the spotlight at the Billboard Women in Music gala in LA.

Gio Benitez

Gio Benitez

Benitez was dapper as ever at the GLAAD Media Awards in NYC.

Julio Torres

Julio Torres

Torres put a nip (or two) in the air at InStyle’s 30th Birthday Celebration in New York City.

Laith Ashley

Laith Ashley

Ashley’s color-blocked cargos stole the show at the LA LGBT Center Gala.

Paola Ramos

Paola Ramos

The MSNBC contributor took a break from her stellar journalism at the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation’s Gracie Awards Gala in Beverly Hills.

David Archuleta

David Archuleta

Archie proved you can go home again as he hit up an American Idol taping in LA.

