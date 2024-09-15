PHOTOS: Ricky Martin, David Archuleta, Miss Vanjie & 14 other fierce fits that have us mesmerized

This week’s queer fashion recap is all about Latine excellence.

In honor of the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, we are shining an extra fabulous light on some of our most stylish Latin brothers and sisters who never fail to mesmerize on the red carpet with their fierce fits.

From style gods Ricky Martin and Colman Domingo to glamazon divas Nava Mau and Anitta to next gen trendsetters Omar Apollo and Julio Torres, these fearless fashionistas never disappoint with their style slays.

Click through to peep all of your favorite stars rockin’ glamorous getups for the gods …