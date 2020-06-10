PHOTOS: Russian chefs are taking it all off on social media in protest

Chefs, waiters, cooks, bartenders and restaurant owners in Russia have staged protest over the nation’s COVID-19 lockdown rules. As they claim they’ve been left with nothing, they’ve decided to protest nude.

Russia has observed social distancing and lockdown procedures since March. Much like the United States and other Western nations, restrictions have begun to ease. Bars and restaurants, however, remain closed due to fears of a new outbreak of the coronavirus. That has prompted restaurant employees to take to social media in protest, wearing only some very carefully placed objects.

Stripped of their income due to lockdown, restaurant owners in Russia post pictures of themselves naked on social media, demand reopening of businesseshttps://t.co/8C9tuQiCiw — WION (@WIONews) June 9, 2020

“We are naked because we are left with nothing,” Arthur Galaychyuk, owner of a bar chain in the city of Kazan, reports Reuters. All 20 of his employees took part in the protest.

“We don’t want to stage a strip show or to fool around, we only want one thing – to work!” remarked Pavel, a chef from Novosibirsk, in a post with an accompanying picture of himself and co-workers nude. “We don’t pose more of a risk then supermarkets, shopping malls, hair salons or public transport.”

Moscow currently has a target date of June 23 for indoor cafes and restaurants to reopen. In Kazan, as well as Moscow, restaurants with outdoor patios will be able to open June 11.