PHOTOS: Season 2 of ‘White Lotus’ may be over but the bulges live on

The second season of White Lotus might have come to a close, but even as a comedy, it leaves a legacy next to shows like Elite and American Horror Story: NYC as some of the hottest queer TV of 2022.
The first season had its share of sexy scandal — Murray Bartlett eating Lukas Gage up and leaving no crumbs will live on in gay canon — but White Lotus: Sicily kicked things up a whole nother notch.
Intrigue, murder, full-frontal male nudity, and a promise from the director to “make gay sex transgressive again” all came together to give this scorching cast the perfect recipe for must-see TV.
Now, after a wild finale, let’s take a closer look at some of the hotties who made season two the biggest, boldest, bulgiest season so far…
Adam DiMarco
Leo Woodall
Stefano Gianino
Theo James
Will Sharpe
Begging, pleading, beseeching on our knees that he make an Instagram page. ‘Til then, Twitter will hold us down!
Will Sharpe as Ethan Spiller in The White Lotus. pic.twitter.com/RXs1tACbTY
— Menswear ♡ (@Itboytrends) December 15, 2022
Will Sharpe in ”The White Lotus” pic.twitter.com/g4cZSZ4iVK
— Homo Times (@homotimes) December 17, 2022
No thoughts just Will Sharpe from The White Lotus pic.twitter.com/bq3NPRoez5
— Pineapple Slice 🍍 (@bashful_michael) November 7, 2022
Will Sharpe supremacy. pic.twitter.com/GlgfJhX8mU
— Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) December 3, 2022
One Comment
Diplomat
OMG Theo James can you ever stop?!
Please don’t!!!
Bachy, did you catch Smiley yet? Awesome! Thx for the tip.