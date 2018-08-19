PHOTOS: This “Sexy Ken” photo series is about breaking down plastic gay stereotypes

Courtney Charles is a New York-based artist and photographer whose goal is to “infuse the world with color and visions of the future.”

His new “Sexy Ken” series is all about breaking down gay stereotypes and traditional notions of masculinity.

“With the Ken series, I hope to show that there isn’t just one common ideal for the modern man,” Charles tells Out. “Regardless of who you are, you can still be the ‘plastic-perfect’ version of yourself.”

For the series, Charles took pictures of men then airbrushed away their nipples, crotches, and any imperfections to give them a glossy, glass-like doll appearance.

“Breaking down stereotypes has been a major factor in choosing the proper Ken theme,” he explains. “A black astronaut, an Asian cowboy, etc. For other Ken models, it has been a matter of embracing what one may consider a stereotype.”

Scroll down for a sampling of the “Sexy Ken” series…