PHOTOS: Sniffies ushers in Hot Slut Fall™ with a new line of cruising sports gear

By Editors September 19, 2024 at 10:00am
Sniffies

On the heels of New York Fashion Week, Sniffies is unveiling its latest sizzling clothing collection and ushering the start of Hot Slut Fall.

After the success of their beach and Pride lines, the map-based app wants to make sure gays look their sexiest when hunting for their next hookup by “returning to its roots with a fresh take on its signature cruising sports gear.” It’s backroom chic!

Among the offering are a crop top, T-shirts, track suit, a body-hugging wrestling singlet and two baseball caps emblazoned with the subtle action words “no-recip” and “c*mdump.” Sometimes you gotta let your message tee do the talking.

To mark the launch, Sniffies dropped its steamy “Office Hours” marketing campaign which finds the hunky models doing naughty things in a corporate setting.

From cubicles to copy rooms, these ambitious employees are putting in the overtime hours and working very, very, erm, hard.

Check out the full collection and campaign below and then shop the Sniffies Fall 2024 line on their official website.

Track Pant

Sniffies

Ringer Tee

Sniffies

Ringer Tee (back)

Sniffies

Crop Top Muscle Tee

Sniffies

Collegiate Tee

Sniffies

Snapback Hat

Sniffies

“Office Hours” campaign

Sniffies

“Office Hours” campaign

Sniffies

“Office Hours” campaign

Sniffies

“Office Hours” campaign

Sniffies

