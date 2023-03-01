PHOTOS: The LGBTQ+ Glitterati™ gathered in Hollywood for the 2023 Queerties Awards

The 2023 Queerties Awards really did the thing!
Last night, at a sparkling celebration in Hollywood, our favorite queer entertainers, celebrities, influencers, and some special guests gathered to honor the very best of media and culture, as well as our community’s brightest stars and innovators, at the 11th annual Queerties Awards.
With over 1.9 million votes across 24 categories, it was our biggest Queerties yet, and the evening proved that with a lively ceremony kicked off by a surprise performance from Breakout Musical Artist nominee Madison Rose.
The event was presided over by the iconic, inimitable Bianca Del Rio. As last year’s Drag Royalty winner, she made her grand return to host this time around—and you better believe no one in the room was safe from her legendary reads.
Among the VIPs to walk the red carpet were several past and current Queerties Awards nominees and winners, including Joel Kim Booster, Sasha Colby, David Archuleta, Philemon Chambers, E.R. Fightmaster, Frankie Grande, Harvey Guillén, Arisce Wanzer, Johnny Sibilly, Kerri Colby, and Larry Edwards, a.k.a. the legendary drag queen Hot Chocolate.
Also in attendance was Drag Race‘s current reigning Miss Congeniality, Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté, who won the Future All-Star award, and the hilarious TonyTalks who was named this year’s Favorite Insta-Follow. Previous Podcast winners Alaska and Willam returned to the Queerties stage to accept their Documentary award for Access All Area: The AAA Girls Tour, and the lovely ladies of IMHO: The Show, Darby Lynn Cartwright and Alexis Bevels, delivered an unforgettable pair of speeches after winning the Webseries category.
The whole night was made even more memorable thanks to our special award honorees. Drag Race All-Star Kylie Sonique Love was there to present our Groundbreaker Award to social media superstar Dylan Mulvaney, who was radiant in pink and brought the crowd to tears. Then, beloved actress and ally Lisa Edelstein came to the stage to present our Queerty Icon Award to the brilliant singed-songwriter Rufus Wainwright, who gave us all a rousing reminder of just how far our community has come.
And, if that wasn’t enough, VINCINT was there to close out the show and get everyone dancing with his irresistible bops. it was the perfect way to cap off a magical night.
Scroll down to see some of our favorite pictures from last night’s event, and you can find the complete list of Queerties winners right HERE…
And stay tuned: Soon you’ll be able to watch the full ceremony, streaming exclusively via our friends at OUTtv.
